GroupM, dentsu and Horizon Media are among the first agencies to participate in the beta program. OpenAP, the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television, announced the launch of XPm, the new cross-platform measurement framework backed by national TV publishers that will provide advertisers with more choice in measurement solutions by helping facilitate an open and independent measurement ecosystem. TV publishers now have a common solution to proactively deliver on marketplace demands and usher the industry from siloed measurement of linear and streaming viewership to ID-based targeting and measurement. XPm is the collective TV publisher response to the Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) call to evolve to a cross-screen media measurement framework for marketers.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO