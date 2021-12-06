Are you ready for some 'Windy Night Football'?

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - While it won't be one of those 'snow globe' weather games when the Buffalo Bills host the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football, the weather is changing just in time for the pivotal game and players and fans alike will need to be prepared.

The two main weather factors for the game will be the rapidly dropping temperatures and the very strong winds that will impact the region throughout the day and at game time.

A Wind Advisory and Lakeshore Flood Advisory is posted for the Buffalo metro area and a High Wind Warning is posted for southern Erie County as well as Chautauqua County.

"We're looking at winds gusts 50, 55 mph this afternoon," says National Weather Service Meteorologist Kirk Apfel. "It's going to remain windy into this evening and temperatures are going to plummet down into the lower 30's and upper 20's."

The strongest winds are expect to cross the region midday Monday, says Apfel and game time winds will be gusting to 40 to 45 mph.

Some lake effect snow will set up as a result of the frontal system but that should be confined well to the south of the Buffalo metro area and across the higher terrain of the southern tier.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen seems resilient to the impending weather conditions, telling reporters that's part of what he's expected to be ready for.

"I don't really check the forecast," says Allen. "I gotta be ready to play in whatever type of weather."

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING ...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING ...

* WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding expected.

* WHERE...Lake Erie shore of Erie and Chautauqua counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property along the lakeshore. Spray from high waves and onshore wind may impact Route 5 in Hamburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents on or near the shore should take appropriate action to protect property from rising water levels.

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING ...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.