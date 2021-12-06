9 Fabulous Epcot Fireworks Snacks

I have been fortunate enough to grow up with Disney. My first trip was when I was just 18-months old and I’ve visited at least once a year every year since then. Walt Disney World feels like my home, and the first place on property that truly felt this way was Fort Wilderness Resort. My grandparents had a great, big RV that they would road trip in from Connecticut to Florida and would always stay in the 100 loop at Fort Wilderness. For the longest time, this was the only way I knew to spend a Disney trip! My alarm clocks in the morning were the resident peacocks on their morning stroll. And every single breakfast (and often dinner) was at Trail’s End. Even now, it’s so nostalgic for me. So I was beyond excited to return “home” several months ago to do a dining review of Trail’s End!

