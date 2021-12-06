ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Palm Oil Monthly Update ‒ November 2021

By CME Group
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14iWoR_0dF7ZwuM00

Source: CME Group

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil volume and open interest

In October 2021, CME Crude Palm Oil volume totaled 26,854 lots (671,350 metric tons) and the end-of-month open interest was 43,772 lots (1,094,300 metric tons). Volume and end-of-month OI in the first three contract months were 7,794 and 20,908, respectively.

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil Calendar futures (CPO) performance:

  • Total volume: 23,014 lots. Volume in the first three contract months: 4,374 lots (dotted bars in the chart).
  • Total end-of-month OI: 25,922 lots. Open interest in the first three contract months: 4,508 lots.

Malaysian Palm Oil Calendar swaps (CPC) performance:

  • Total volume: 3,840 lots. Volume in the first three contract months: 3,420 lots (dotted bars in the chart).
  • Total end-of-month OI: 17,850 lots. Open interest in the first three contract months: 16,400 lots.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fetlb_0dF7ZwuM00

Source: CME Group

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1flPUg_0dF7ZwuM00

Source: CME Group

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil price and volatility

USD Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures* settled at $1,193.25 per metric ton at the end of October 2021, creating a $150.50 price movement from the beginning of the month.

During the month, 20-day rolling volatility ranged from 33.1% to 36.7%, with an average of 34.6%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n34Wm_0dF7ZwuM00

Bean Oil – Palm Oil spread, Palm Oil – Gasoil spread price and Palm Oil FOB Indonesia basis price

Bean Oil – Palm Oil (BOPO)** price decreased from $249.38 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $157.52 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$91.86.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpQiX_0dF7ZwuM00

Palm Oil – Gasoil (POGO)*** increased from $369.50 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $474.75 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was $105.25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxi9U_0dF7ZwuM00

The FOB Indonesia Basis****, the price spread between Indonesian and Malaysian crude oil palm, increased from $132.25 per ton at the beginning of the month, to $121.75 per ton at the end of the month. The monthly movement was -$10.50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTF8i_0dF7ZwuM00

Source: CME Group

Get the latest highlights for Malaysian Crude Palm Oil futures and swaps at CME Group.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content was purely for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Hovnanian Enterprises (NASDAQ:HOVNP) shares increased by 37.24% to $23.73 during Thursday's regular session. Hovnanian Enterprises's stock is trading at a volume of 69.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1283.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) shares rose 17.09% to $125.94. Hovnanian...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BNB More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Binance Coin’s (CRYPTO: BNB) price has fallen 4.04% to $571.92. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 7.0% loss, moving from $619.07 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Binance...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shiba Partners With Australia's Biggest Game Developer For Multiplayer Collectable Card Game As Part Of Gaming Foray

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), which revealed in late November plans to enter the gaming and metaverse sectors, has taken another step in that direction. What Happened: Australian game developer PlaySide Studios announced Wednesday it has entered into a material fixed price work-for-hire development agreement with Shiba Inu Games. The agreement calls for PlaySide to provide production, design, engineering, art, user interface and experience development services to Shiba Inu Games on a new game title during the agreement period of eight months.
VIDEO GAMES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Oil slumps 21 percent in November

Oil in New York slid more than 5 percent after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the strong U.S. economy may warrant ending the central bank’s asset purchases sooner than planned next year. Powell’s comments during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington moved financial markets Tuesday as investors bet...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Palm#Crude Oil#Oil Futures#Cme Crude Palm Oil#Cpo#Cpc#Cme Group Source#Bean Oil#Palm Oil Fob#Bopo#Indonesian
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia end-Nov palm oil stocks seen hitting four-month low as exports jump

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 6): Malaysia's palm oil stockpile at the end of November likely slipped to a four-month low as a surge in exports outpaced a small rise in production, a Reuters survey showed on Monday. Inventories in the world's second-largest palm oil producer were seen 3.5% down from the...
WORLD
Reuters

Oil prices slip on profit-taking, but head for strong weekly gain

MELBOURNE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices drifted down on Friday as traders locked in profits from a strong run-up this week, stoked by growing confidence that the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant would not hit global growth and fuel demand. Benchmark Brent and WTI were both on...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at 2-week high as omicron fears ease

U.S. oil prices mark their highest settlement in two weeks Wednesday, continuing to find support from news suggesting that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may not disrupt economies as much as feared. Prices briefly turn lower in the wake of data showing a modest weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies and bigger-than-expected climb in product inventories.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices at their highest in nearly 2 weeks

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost two weeks. "Traders view the omicron variant of COVID as a less virulent threat, and expect global economic growth to be only marginally impacted," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. "Traders also anticipate a robust holiday season for driving in the U.S. and other OECD economies," he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.56, or 3.7%, to settle at $72.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Sarawak Oil Palms net profit soars 70% to RM125 mil in 3Q

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd’s (SOPB) net profit for the third quarter (3Q) ended Sept 30, 2021 soared 70% to RM125.48 million against RM73.83 million in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue for the period jumped 64% to RM1.3 billion compared with RM794.88 million previously due...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
resilience.org

U.S. shale oil and gas forecast: Too good to be true?

Earth scientist David Hughes—who is out with a new skeptical report on the future of U.S. shale oil and gas—has two very important things in common with Michael Burry. Burry is the investor made famous by The Big Short, the book that was later turned into a movie of the same name about the 2008 housing crash.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

HashiCorp, in public debut, surges almost 10% above its IPO price

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) shares surged nearly 10% to $85.72 in Thursday trading, to climb above the stock's $80-a-share initial public offering price. Based in San Francisco, HashiCorp (HCP) shares opened for trading at $81.16, slightly less than 2% above its offering price. On Wednesday, HashiCorp (HCP) priced its IPO, selling 5.3M...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking At Reata Pharmaceuticals's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Sea Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Sea (NYSE:SE). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ANIMALS
Benzinga

Why RH Shares Are Rising

RH (NYSE:RH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results and raised the low end of FY21 sales guidance. RH reported quarterly earnings of $7.03 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.63. RH also reported quarterly sales of $1.01 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $983.86 million by 2%. This is a 19% increase over sales of $844.01 million in the same period last year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Which 2 Stores Have The Cheapest Groceries This Holiday Season?

Inflation has been one of the biggest concerns among investors this holiday season, particularly when it comes to rising grocery prices. Bank of America recently conducted a food retailer pricing study in the city of Nashville to identify which food retailers are hiking prices the most and determine where consumers can still find the lowest prices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Citigroup

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Citigroup. Looking at options history for Citigroup (NYSE:C) we detected 69 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59.42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40.58% with bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
19K+
Followers
91K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy