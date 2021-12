Some Google Pixel users are reporting that someone is hijacking their phones that they mailed to Google for repairs. The latest complaint comes from Jane McGonigal, an NYT bestselling author and game designer. According to Jane’s tweet, someone used her Google Pixel 5a, which the author mailed in for repair, to access her Google Drive, Gmail, DropBox, and backup email for the Photos app. Upon seeing her activity log, she also discovered that the hijacker had accessed her private photos and had deleted the security notifications from the backup account.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO