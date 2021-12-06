ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: ‘West Side Story’ is Steven Spielberg’s most exhilarating movie in years

By JUSTIN CHANG
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

At the beginning of Steven Spielberg's brilliantly directed "West Side Story," the Jets whistle, snap their fingers and pirouette around New York, a city that looms and sprawls but is still nowhere big enough to contain their brash, combative energy. So far, so familiar. But anyone who grew up on Robert...

www.miamiherald.com

Variety

Javier Bardem Says ‘Little Mermaid’ Co-Star Halle Bailey’s Voice ‘Is Out of This World’

Javier Bardem couldn’t help but rave about his “Little Mermaid” co-star Halle Bailey at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film, “Being the Ricardos,” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Dec. 6. “Her voice is out of this world,” the Oscar-winner told Variety. “She was warming up the voice near me and I was like, ‘What was that?’ It would take me a lifetime to be able to [hit] that note. It’s amazing.” Bailey will star as Ariel, a mermaid princess who dreams of being a human, while Melissa McCarthy will play her evil aunt Ursula in director Rob...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Morning Journal

Spielberg’s beautifully made ‘West Side Story’ a loving update of stage musical, 1961 film adaptation | Movie review

On one hand, it feels unnecessary, this reimagining of “West Side Story” from veteran director Steven Spielberg. After all, we already have an excellently crafted, Academy Award-winning adaptation of the enduring 1957 musical-theater work in co-directors Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins’ 1961 “West Side Story.”. Sure,...
MOVIES
The Independent

'Dune,' 'CODA,' 'West Side Story' make AFI's 2021 top 10

The American Film Institute lined up behind many of the end-of-year Oscar contenders, naming Steven Spielberg s “West Side Story,” Jane Campion s “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay s “Don't Look Up” among the year's 10 best films. The annual AFI list, compiled through a jury process, can give a rough approximation of Academy Awards favorites and provide a boost to newly released or upcoming movies. Also making the AFI top 10 were: Sian Heder's “CODA,” Denis Villeneuve's “Dune,” Reinaldo Marcus Greene’s “King Richard,” Paul Thomas Anderson's “Licorice Pizza,” Guillermo del Toro's “Nightmare Alley,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's “tick, tick... BOOM!” and Joel Coen's “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” AFI will also give special awards to Questlove's music documentary “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical family drama “Belfast” and the Netflix series sensation “Squid Game.” The honorees will be celebrated in a Jan. 7 gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is a delight, even with its cringe story

EJ Moreno offers up his take on Spielberg’s West Side Story…. This holiday season, West Side Story is back in cinemas, and legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is tackling the iconic musical. Can his stellar direction overcome the film’s profoundly flawed story? Spielberg sure tries to razzle-dazzle you enough to forget the horrid love story at the center of the piece.
MOVIES
The Independent

'Lost Daughter,' 'Licorice Pizza' top AP's best 2021 films

The Associated Press' film writers picks for best movies of 2021:LINDSEY BAHR: 1. “The Lost Daughter”: There’s an element of danger, real and theoretical, permeating every moment of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s electric adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel. Despite the idyllic Greek seaside setting and the intoxicating premise of a solo vacation, the unease hovers oppressively as we follow the brilliant, passionate, selfish, cruel and inscrutable Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman) through some unorthodox choices, past and present. Not only is she one of the richest characters that has ever graced our screens, it’s the kind of film that will bury itself...
MOVIES
Variety

Remembering Lina Wertmüller: A Trailblazer Whose Best Films, Like ‘Seven Beauties,’ Swept You Away

If you weren’t around at the time, it’s hard to communicate just what a splashy, dominating place the Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller occupied during the 1970s. Wertmüller, who died on Thursday at 93, was far from the first celebrated woman director — just think of Agnès Varda, Shirley Clarke, Elaine May, Lois Weber, Ida Lupino, Dorothy Arzner, or Barbara Loden. But apart from the infamous Leni Riefenstahl, it’s fair to say that Wertmüller was the first woman filmmaker to become a household name, the first to receive an Academy Award nomination for best director (in 1976, for the riveting and...
MOVIES
CBS New York

Revival Of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Company’ Opens On Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A beloved Stephen Sondheim musical officially opened Thursday night on Broadway. The revival of “Company,” starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone, is running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on 45th Street. The musical comedy explores the friendships and romantic relationships of Bobbie, a single woman living in New York City, as she turns 35. The show paid tribute to the late composer and lyricist with a special Playbill featuring Sondheim on the cover. From all those good and crazy people, your friends! pic.twitter.com/atb9jdeEPo — COMPANY (@CompanyBway) December 9, 2021 “Company” first premiered on Broadway in 1970.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

How the Cast of ‘Company’ Learned of Stephen Sondheim’s Death: ‘It Was Crushing’

The cast of the new Broadway revival of “Company” was in the middle of a two-show Friday on Thanksgiving weekend when they heard the news that the musical’s legendary composer, Stephen Sondheim, had died at the age of 91. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: Because the “Company” ensemble had worked with and gotten to know Sondheim — he had been at the production’s first preview just a few days before — the show’s Tony-winning director, Marianne Elliott (“War Horse,” “Angels in America”), wanted to make sure she was the one to tell them the news. “I had got the information that morning...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Selena Gomez Talks ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2, Her First Grammy Nomination and New Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” I’ve got good news for Selena Gomez fans. It sounds like we’ll be hearing some new music from the superstar any day. “It’s not going to be that long from now,” Gomez tells me. “It’s not going to be as long as people think.” Then she laughs: “And that’s all I’m going to say about that.” What a year in music it’s been for Gomez. She received her first Grammy nomination — for best Latin pop album — for “Revelación,” her debut Spanish-language EP. “I cried. I cried so much because it’s something that not only...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘West Side Story’ Hopes to Defy Box Office Odds

Musicals have been singing decidedly off-key at the box office, but Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story hopes to reverse that curse. Disney and 20th Century open the big-budget revival in theaters Dec. 10 — 60 years after the first movie adaptation of the Broadway sensation became a box office hit, then scored 10 Oscars, including one for best picture. Disney has thrown its full marketing might behind selling Spielberg’s West Side Story, but despite an iconic property, an A-list helmer and early rave reviews, there are major challenges. In response, the overall campaign has positioned the film as an event pic...
MOVIES
AFP

Sundance unveils hybrid in-person, online fest including Kanye doc

Next month's Sundance festival will screen all feature films both in person in Utah and online for the first time, including a major new Kanye West documentary, as organizers embrace a "year of experiments" for indie film-making. The 2022 Sundance Film Festival runs January 20–30. amz/hg/sst
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch West Side Story – where can you stream the new Steven Spielberg movie?

How can you watch West Side Story? The finger-snapping musical about forbidden love on the rough streets of New York City has been entertaining fans since the 1950s. Originally a stage play and then a 1961 film directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, the catchy tale of star-crossed lovers never gets old. Now we have a new iteration of West Side Story on its way from none other than acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga to Receive Icon Award During Palm Springs International Film Festival

Lady Gaga’s murderous turn as Patrizia Gucci in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci has snagged the superstar another trophy. Days after being named best actress by the New York Film Critics Circle, Gaga has been selected to receive an Icon Award from the Palm Springs International Film Festival. She’ll accept during the fest’s Film Awards gala on Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, where she’ll be joined by fellow honorees including the team from Belfast (director Kenneth Branagh, plus actors Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill), Kristen Stewart, Jane Campion, Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Andrew Garfield,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Don’t Look Up’ Review: Adam McKay’s Depressing Netflix Comedy Slogs Toward the Apocalypse

In the beginning, there was light. And then, there were movies. And then, not long after that, there were people who watched those movies and snarked, “Well, that’s two hours I’ll never get back” (though it wouldn’t be surprising if that barb originated before the advent of multiple-reel cinema, maybe with some monocled jackass who wasted an entire minute of his life at a screening of William Heise’s 1896 short “The Kiss” only to discover that there wasn’t any tongue). As Charlie Kaufman is fond of pointing out, however, every two hours is two hours that you’ll never get back....
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Nicole Kidman Wows Critic-Heavy Audience as Lucille Ball in New Movie

Nicole Kidman has a lot of doubters over her turn as Lucille Ball in a new movie about the iconic actress -- but those folks will be silenced ... so say critics, who were blown away. Aaron Sorkin's new flick, "Being the Ricardos," got its first screening in L.A. this...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Being the Ricardos Pays “Homage to the Era” of Golden Age TV

The golden age of television is echoed in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, which follows Lucille Ball (played by Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) during one week of production on the iconic ’50s sitcom I Love Lucy. “We wanted to pay homage to the era,” says cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth — a two-time Oscar nominee for The Social Network and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo — of his early conversations with writer-director Aaron Sorkin. For production designer Jon Hutman, who won an Emmy for Sorkin’s political drama The West Wing, research also included stops at the Hollywood Heritage Museum in...
CALABASAS, CA
Variety

Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie Join Christopher Nolan’s Epic ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan is adding more star power to his World War II drama “Oppenheimer.” Oscar winner Rami Malek, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and “Uncut Gems” director Benny Safdie have joined an ensemble that already includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. The film, with its oh-so-commercial-sounding story about the development of the atomic bomb, is an artistic and financial risk for Nolan and Universal Studios. It carries a $100 million budget, and adult dramas have not fared too well at the box office of late, even those with major stars such as Will Smith’s “King Richard” or Damon’s...
MOVIES

