Review: ‘West Side Story’ is Steven Spielberg’s most exhilarating movie in years

The cast of the new Broadway revival of “Company” was in the middle of a two-show Friday on Thanksgiving weekend when they heard the news that the musical’s legendary composer, Stephen Sondheim, had died at the age of 91. Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: Because the “Company” ensemble had worked with and gotten to know Sondheim — he had been at the production’s first preview just a few days before — the show’s Tony-winning director, Marianne Elliott (“War Horse,” “Angels in America”), wanted to make sure she was the one to tell them the news. “I had got the information that morning...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO