DPH: Athens-Clarke Co COVID numbers dip below threshold

The Georgia Department of Public Health says the two-week total of coronavirus cases for Athens-Clarke County has, for the first time in months, dipped below 100: there were 99 positive tests for COVID 19 in Athens in last report from the state Health Department, which also says the percentage of Clarke County residents considered fully vaccinated against coronavirus is holding steady at 46. That figure stands at 60 percent in Oconee County.

Another of the Clarke County School District’s coronavirus vaccination clinics for students is set for 9 til 11 this morning at Winterville Elementary School.

