Eddie Hearn Wants Big Money if Joshua is to Step Aside for Fury vs Usyk

By Neville O'Donoghue
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boxing promoter Eddie Hearn reveals the money him and Joshua want if they are to step aside for Fury to fight Usyk, instead of Joshua having a rematch with...

Bad Left Hook

Eddie Hearn on Floyd Mayweather’s Canelo accusations, Fury vs Whyte, Anthony Joshua, Golovkin, Andrade, and too much PPV

Eddie Hearn sat down with Fight Hub TV this weekend ahead of all the big fights to discuss quite a few things, including Canelo Alvarez’s future, Floyd Mayweather’s recent shots at Canelo, the situation with Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua’s status, Gennadiy Golovkin, Demetrius Andrade, and the lousy state of pay-per-view boxing in the United States right now.
BoxingNews24.com

Floyd Mayweather on Joshua losing to Usyk: ‘That was NOT an upset’

By Charles Brun: Floyd Mayweather Jr. says Anthony Joshua’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September was NOT an “upset” defeat, the way many boxing fans, fighters, and promoters have been saying. Mayweather points out that the 2012 Olympic gold medalist Usyk came from an outstanding amateur background. He wasn’t given...
worldboxingnews.net

‘Throwback Fighter’ Anthony Joshua drops Eddie Hearn from social media

Anthony Joshua, now using the moniker ‘Throwback Fighter,’ has dropped promoter Eddie Hearn from his list of social media interests. But Hearn is not alone. The British former heavyweight champion removed every person he follows, keeping only sponsors who pay him the readies. One exception to the rule is Matchroom...
Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn
Yardbarker

Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter reveals stance on fighting Tyson Fury next

Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter has revealed that he would be willing to fight Tyson Fury were Anthony Joshua to stand aside from the pair’s rematch. Usyk defeated AJ at the tail end of September to become the unified heavyweight champion of the world. The only belt that evades him is Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title.
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney will go to Australia for George Kambosos fight says Eddie Hearn

By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn says Devin Haney is ready and willing to go to Australia to take on undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. next. This appears to be a strategic move on Hearn’s part by speaking about Haney’s willingness to take the fight in Australia now, as other promoters will indeed be vying to set up a battle with Kambosos.
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather CEO brands ‘whack’ Eddie Hearn ‘a pathological liar’

Floyd Mayweather CEO Leonard Ellerbe expressed his frustration at rival Eddie Hearn this week ahead of big fight nights for their respective boxers. Ellerbe is behind the Sunday Pay Per View featuring rising superstar Gervonta Davis. On the other hand, Hearn promotes the WBC lightweight champion, Devin Haney, on Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene

Hearn Still Hopes Fury vs. Whyte Will Come Off in Early 2022

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte, expects WBC world champion Tyson Fury to return to the ring in the month of March. And, Hearn is crossing his fingers that Fury will select Whyte as his opponent. "I don't believe he fights in February. Because he's coming off a...
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk ready to fight Tyson Fury next if Anthony Joshua ‘allows’ it

Oleksandr Usyk is prepared to fight Tyson Fury next if Anthony Joshua foregoes a rematch with the Ukrainian, according to Alexander Krassyuk.Usyk outpointed Joshua in September to take the Briton’s heavyweight belts, a month before Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout to retain the WBC title.Joshua has triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again in 2022, but the Ukrainian is also open to a unification bout with Fury, his promoter Krassyuk has said.“The talks on AJ’s step-aside have been around since Fury KOed Wilder,” Krassyuk told Sky Sports.“I heard that Joshua could consider stepping aside if...
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury losing patience with Joshua on step aside situation

By William Lloyd: WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury wants Anthony Joshua to decide already whether he’s going to take a step aside payment or go ahead with his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) would like to be the one that takes care of IBF, WBA, WBO heavyweight...
defpen

Devin Haney Committed To Working With Eddie Hearn After Contract Expires

Lightweight titles Devin Haney is not bounded by his multi-fight deal with Matchroom after defeating Jorge Linares earlier this year, but he is committed to working with Eddie Hearn’s promotional imprint moving forward. During a recent press conference, he told reporters that he’d like to work with Hearn for the entirety of his career.
Yardbarker

Eddie Hearn reacts after Anthony Joshua unfollows him on Instagram

Eddie Hearn has given his reaction after Anthony Joshua decided to unfollow him on Instagram. AJ fans have been fearing what kind of mental impact his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk had on the heavyweight. His interview with Kugan Cassius for iFL TV was all the more concerning, with Joshua no...
Boxing Scene

Eddie Hearn Reacts To Claims Being Made By Teofimo Lopez Sr.

Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom has fired back at some of the statements from Teofimo Lopez Sr. - the father and head trainer of former lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez. Lopez is promoted by Top Rank, and last week suffered his first career defeat at the hands of George Kambosos...
Boxing Insider

Eddie Hearn: “George Kambosos Is Not Undisputed, The Only Way To Settle It Is To Make This Fight”

Eddie Hearn is becoming more and more agitated with the current confusion surrounding the lightweight division. At Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City last weekend, road warrior George Kambosos Jr. pulled off one of the upsets of the year. The Australian native stomped into the backyard of Teofimo Lopez as a considerable underdog and went on to violently strip him of his WBA, WBO, IBF, and WBC franchise titles.
