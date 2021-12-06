Eddie Hearn Wants Big Money if Joshua is to Step Aside for Fury vs Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk is prepared to fight Tyson Fury next if Anthony Joshua foregoes a rematch with the Ukrainian, according to Alexander Krassyuk.Usyk outpointed Joshua in September to take the Briton’s heavyweight belts, a month before Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout to retain the WBC title.Joshua has triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again in 2022, but the Ukrainian is also open to a unification bout with Fury, his promoter Krassyuk has said.“The talks on AJ’s step-aside have been around since Fury KOed Wilder,” Krassyuk told Sky Sports.“I heard that Joshua could consider stepping aside if...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO