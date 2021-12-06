ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

State Botanical Garden hosts holiday display

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H16Xm_0dF7ZYv200
state botanical garden These photo can be used for promo purposes (Shannah Montgomery)

The University of Georgia says the inaugural Georgia Winter WonderLights activities that began this past weekend will continue this coming weekend and each weekend through early January: 11 light displays are on a half-mile path through the garden at the State Botanical Garden on South Milledge Avenue in Athens.

From the UGA website…

The State Botanical Garden of Georgia has been transformed into a magical wonderland of lights. Enjoy the garden’s inaugural Winter WonderLights display from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1-5, Dec. 8-12, Dec. 15-23, Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2-9. The event will offer 11 extraordinary displays along a half-mile path through the garden.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Photo from tornado-damaged home lands almost 130 miles away

When Katie Posten walked outside Saturday morning to her car parked in her driveway, she saw something that looked like a note or receipt stuck to the windshield. She grabbed it and saw it was a black and white photo of a woman in a striped sundress and headscarf holding a little boy in her lap. On the back, written in cursive, it said, “Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942." A few hours later, Posten would discover that the photo had made quite a journey - almost 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the back of monstrous winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
42K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy