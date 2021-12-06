State Botanical Garden hosts holiday display

state botanical garden These photo can be used for promo purposes (Shannah Montgomery)

The University of Georgia says the inaugural Georgia Winter WonderLights activities that began this past weekend will continue this coming weekend and each weekend through early January: 11 light displays are on a half-mile path through the garden at the State Botanical Garden on South Milledge Avenue in Athens.

From the UGA website…

The State Botanical Garden of Georgia has been transformed into a magical wonderland of lights. Enjoy the garden’s inaugural Winter WonderLights display from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1-5, Dec. 8-12, Dec. 15-23, Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2-9. The event will offer 11 extraordinary displays along a half-mile path through the garden.

©2021 Cox Media Group