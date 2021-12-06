ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Hitting performances

By StatBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago

Best performances (3 Hit Minimum) PlayerHitsABRRBI2B3BHRAvg. 5 players to watch this...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

5-star LB Harold Perkins narrows list to final 3 schools

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins officially trimmed his list of schools on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker told On3 he will decide between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Perkins also told On3 he has a commitment date set. He will announce his pledge Jan. 2 at the...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly loses key pieces of current and future Tigers

The LSU Tigers got some unfortunate news after hiring head coach Brian Kelly. LSU is now going to lose their starting quarterback Max Johnson and his younger brother Jake Johnson who is a four-star tight end recruit in the 2022 class. Jake Johnson was the number one recruit for tight ends in the entire country. They’re also going to lose Deion Smith who is a talented wide receiver for the Tigers.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stl
The Spun

Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: DeChambeau has lead in Bahamas golf event

This holiday event in the Bahamas is taking on a little more meaning for Bryson DeChambeau seeking a small measure of revenge and for Collin Morikawa pursuing a more noble goal of reaching No. 1 in the world. One week after getting whipped by Brooks Koepka in Las Vegas at...
GOLF
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

CBS: Alabama's John Metchie not expected to return to game

ATLANTA (AP) — Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III appeared to suffer a left knee injury and CBS reported that the wouldn't return in the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship game against top-ranked Georgia. Metchie walked gingerly off the field Saturday on the final drive before halftime after...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Recap: Red Bud downs West Frankfort

Red Bud downed visiting West Frankfort 63-56 Saturday. Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018 Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter Recap: Belleville West downs McCluer Box: Belleville West 61, McCluer 54.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Manning describes 'shock' of Turgeon's exit at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Danny Manning's reaction to the coaching change at Maryland was pretty similar to the rest of the college basketball world's. “Complete and utter shock,” Manning said. On Sunday, Manning led the Terrapins for the first time since taking over as interim coach, and the challenge...
MARYLAND STATE
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Sam Farber: Oubre Deserves to Start, But Your Not Taking Hayward Out of the Lineup

The Hornets back-to-back the past two days against the Hawks in Atlanta and Philadelphia at home was a tough enough task as it is, but the Hornets' COVID issues made it an even tougher stretch than it had to be. After four key players missed the game on Sunday night in Atlanta, Ish Smith, the team's backup point who had to start the other night due to the scenario that the team is dealing with, was also placed in the NBA's COVID protocol yesterday afternoon, leaving the Hornets even more short handed than they were the night before. That means the pressure was on some of the remaining players to step up and Kelly Oubre Jr. has answered that bell. Oubre had another huge night on Monday, dropping 35 points on 13-24 shooting from the field overall and 6-13 shooting from behind the arc, continuing what has been an extremely successful seven-game stretch for him. In those seven games, Oubre has averaged 25.3 points per game, a team-high during that stretch and it has begun to generate the question as to whether or not he should be considered for a starting role.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Funk, Bucknell visit Princeton

Bucknell (2-7) vs. Princeton (6-3) L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Andrew Funk and Bucknell will battle Ethan Wright and Princeton. Funk has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Wright is averaging 17.8 points over the last five games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

No. 5 Baylor women hand Missouri its first loss, 70-68

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had her eighth consecutive double-double with 25 points and 17 rebounds, and fifth-ranked Baylor handed Missouri its first loss of the season, 70-68, in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday night. “That first half for us was probably one of the rougher halves of...
MISSOURI STATE
GPB

Top Football Performers For Semifinals

Here are some of the top high school football performances that took place around Georgia during the state semifinals. Omari Arnold, RB, Brooks County: Rushed 11 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns in 49-7 win over Metter. Jarveous Brown, RB, Carver Atlanta: Rushed 16 times for 108 yards in...
ATLANTA, GA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Former Cardinals reliever Kaat finally makes Hall at age 83

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Lefthander Jim Kaat, who finished his 25-season career by pitching four seasons with the Cardinals from 1980-83, was one of six men elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday via the Eras Committee process. Kaat, Gil Hodges, Tony Oliva and Minnie...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy