Public will get a look at proposed safety improvements for Lawrence Avenue

The City of Springfield will hold a public informational meeting regarding proposed safety improvements for Lawrence Avenue, including at the intersections for MacArthur Boulevard and Walnut Street, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 533 S. Walnut St., from 4-6 p.m. Monday.

The city is in the preliminary engineering phase of the study. The design phase of the project is scheduled to begin in 2022.

The intersection of Lawrence and MacArthur has accounted for 42 accidents through October, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The meeting is an open house format, and residents can attend at a time that is convenient for them. There will be no formal presentations.

Stations will be set up that will include project exhibits and maps. Representatives from the city and the consulting firm of Fuhrmann Engineering, Inc. of Springfield will be available to discuss the project and to answer questions.

The representatives will record comments offered by those persons in attendance. Comment sheets will be available for those who wish to provide a written statement.

For those unable to attend the open house, information will be available on the city's website, www.springfield.il.us, on Dec. 6. Comments may be submitted via email to feedback@springfield.il.us or via U.S. Mail to the Office of Public Works, Attn: T.J. Heavisides, 300 S. Seventh St., Second Floor, Springfield, IL 62701.

All comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Dec. 20.

