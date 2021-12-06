ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Springfield's salt domes at full supply; area could see an inch of snow accumulate Tuesday

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2zSm_0dF7ZScg00

City of Springfield salt domes are at capacity and brine is at full supply as the first seasonal snowfall might be taking shape Tuesday.

Office of Public Works crews were out over the weekend pre-treating some trouble spots with brine, or rock salt, said director Nate Bottom.

A system moving through the area could bring the possibility of some light snow accumulation, maybe an inch or so, said Alex Erwin, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Lincoln.

The last couple of trucks that could be utilized for snow removal were switched over on Thursday, Bottom said.

Shoe donation:SIU School of Medicine students put shoes, smiles on faces of children at Enos Elementary

At full capacity, the department has 27 trucks running and will utilize backhoes as needed. It has some one-ton dump trucks that can also push snow and contractors on call for larger events, Bottom said.

Both salt domes on Clear Lake Avenue and at Prairie Crossing are full because the department purchased its full allocation of 7,200 tons when the price was at $46 per ton last year.

Bottom said the price has jumped up to $64.63 but is nowhere near the price of two years ago at $96.

The price usually averages around $60 to $70 per ton, Bottom said.

Others are reading:AG: Millions of dollars' worth of stolen goods recovered in ‘organized retail crime’ bust

The brine, he added, is more of a preventative measure and is dispersed in areas that freeze up quicker, like bridge decks, or steeper grades like the Stanford Avenue Bridge, the Ash Street and Laurel Street underpasses and Monroe Street and Washington Street heading towards Chatham Road.

The goal of brine on roads is to lower the freezing point of water. The mixture with beet juice is to increase the longevity of the brine on pavement surfaces.

In the past, beet juice clogged some of the sprayers, so it was shelved. The sprayers were then re-calibrated to address it, Bottom said.

Erwin said precipitation could move into the area during the day Tuesday and potentially continuing through the evening and into Wednesday. Both rain and snow are possible with that, Erwin said, with rain being more likely during the day. As temperatures turn cooler into the evening, the precipitation may switch over to snow, he said.

Capitol lights:Holiday lights won't adorn the Illinois Capitol again this year. Here's why

The temperatures will be impacted by where exactly the system tracks, Erwin said. High temperatures are predicted to be in the mid to upper 30s Tuesday.

The better chance for precipitation is Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening and then precipitation should be exiting to the east by Wednesday morning, Erwin said.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. makes 16- and 17-year-olds eligible for COVID-19 boosters

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. regulatorson Thursday expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds, as public health officials have urged Americans to get a third shot due to concerns about the new Omicron variant of the virus. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it amended...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

January 6 committee projects confidence. What does it know?

(CNN) — While Trump true-believers like former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are loudly not cooperating with the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, a flurry of activity behind the scenes suggests progress for the inquiry. Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Lincoln, IL
Government
City
Clear Lake, IL
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Salt#Organized Retail Crime#Office Of Public Works#National Weather Service#Siu School Of Medicine#Enos Elementary#Ag
NBC News

Josh Duggar found guilty in child sex abuse image trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar was convicted Thursday of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images on his work computer. A federal jury in Fayetteville, Arkansas, found the 33-year-old Duggar guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced at a later date.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

77
Followers
127
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy