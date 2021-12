Liverpool legends CAST have announced rescheduled dates for their eagerly awaited ‘ALL CHANGE’ 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR’. With a nationwide tour set to take place in early 2022, the Britpop legends are celebrating the 25 the year of their debut album ‘All Change’ with a series of very special shows. Originally released on 16th October 1995 (with a deluxe edition released in November 2010) it became the highest-selling debut album in the history of the Polydor label. The album, recorded and mixed and Manor and Sawmill studios with producer John Leckie, resulted in the top 20 hit singles ‘Finetime’ followed by ‘Alright’; with ‘Sandstorm’ and ‘Walkaway’ both reaching the top 10.

13 DAYS AGO