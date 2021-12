The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2021 Inductees recently celebrated the most diverse list of inductees in the history of the organization. Among those honored included Tina Turner, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Charlie Patton, and Clarence Avant. "This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall's ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture," said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. The 36th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony took place on October 30 in Cleveland, Ohio. The ceremony will continue to air on HBO and can be streamed on HBO Max.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO