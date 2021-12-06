ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In The Pits: F1 down to the wire in thrilling title fight

By JENNA FRYER
 3 days ago
Saudi Arabia F1 GP Auto Racing Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates winning the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in front of the second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, in Jiddah, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Now is the time to tune into Formula One, just in case you've been sleeping on the most spectacular season in decades.

After 21 races, the championship battle is tied as F1 screams into its title-deciding season finale in Abu Dhabi. It's the first time since 1974 the championship leaders have been level going into their final Sunday drive, which will be a head-to-head battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

First driver across the finish line will be crowned champion.

A Hamilton title would be his record eighth championship, breaking a tie with F1 legend Michael Schumacher. A win for Verstappen would be his first title, a crowning achievement his taskmaster father, Jos, never achieved in his own F1 career, which included a stint as Schumacher's teammate.

The producers of “Drive to Survive," the Netflix docuseries that has helped F1 explode in popularity the last few years, must be salivating over the final script. Few would have predicted such a salacious final act to this sensational season.

Hamilton and Verstappen have gone punch-for-punch all year, racing one another past the limits of sanity on the track while stepping aside off the track to allow their respective teams to partake in the bitter public feuding over just about anything. The drivers have wrecked each other twice this season — Red Bull accused Hamilton of making a “desperate move" and "dangerous driving” when contact at Silverstone sent Verstappen to the hospital for evaluation — and neither was injured four races later when they crashed at Monza and Verstappen's car landed atop Hamilton's Mercedes.

Verstappen's ninth win of the season a month ago in Mexico City gave him a 19-point lead in the standings and apparent control of the title race. Then Hamilton, winner of the last four championships, reeled off three consecutive wins to pull even with Verstappen in the standings following Sunday's inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The first F1 visit to Saudi Arabia was a comedy of errors and indecision. The race featured three standings starts for just the fourth time in F1 history, two red-flag stoppages and multiple safety cars. Five drivers crashed out of the race, Red Bull was given a bizarre in-race chance to negotiate a penalty for Verstappen, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff slammed his headset in rage, and Hamilton crashed into the back of his rival and still somehow won the race.

Hamilton called Verstappen a “(expletive) crazy guy” over his radio during the race, and Verstappen declined to elaborate on his criticism of Sunday's officiating.

“I don’t want to waste too much time on it because we don’t need to make headlines out of it,” the Dutchman sniffed. “They (the stewards) don’t deserve that.”

The two drivers could not be more different on or off the track.

Hamilton, who turns 37 in January, is the only Black driver in F1 and has spent much of the past two years using his global platform to address social and racial justice. He's been outspoken on human rights issues during F1's three-race season-ending stretch in the Middle East, is wearing a helmet to support the LBGTQ+ community while raising awareness about laws against same-sex relationships, and flew to New York following his crash at Monza to attend the Met Gala, where Hamilton bought an entire table in support of Black fashion designers.

His activism becomes secondary once he's in his Mercedes and chasing history.

Verstappen is just 24 and a bit more unpolished around the edges. He's not often drawn into controversy, prefers video games and simulator time over fancy balls and parties, and this season has shown fearlessness on the track that Wolff has suggested could lead to the championship being decided by one contender taking out the other.

Hamilton after Sunday's win in Saudi Arabia repeatedly referred to his vast F1 experience and record of seven titles. It might have been gamesmanship — Verstappen's championship battles were in lower divisions and Hamilton could attempt to gain an edge by rattling his rival's confidence.

But the two seem to differ on the rules of racing. Verstappen in Saudi Arabia cut a corner to surge into the lead, but was later ordered to return the position as penalty and when he slowed to allow Hamilton to pass him, Hamilton instead ran into the back of the Red Bull.

The two still didn't see eye-to-eye as they sat side-by-side in the post-race news conference.

“From my understanding, I know that I can’t overtake someone and go off track and then keep the position,” said Hamilton, “but I think that’s well known between all us drivers but it doesn’t apply to one of us, I guess.”

Verstappen didn't flinch.

“I think lately we’re talking more about white lines and penalties than actually proper Formula 1 racing," said Verstappen, "and that’s, I think, a little bit of a shame."

Come Sunday in Abu Dhabi, where Hamilton is a five-time winner and Verstappen led all 55 laps in last year's dominating victory, the two will attempt to settle it themselves without race control involvement. Both teams are ready.

“It’s a straight-out fight as it has been for the entire year,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. “We have one shot and it’s time to take it.”

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Independent

Max Verstappen downplays Lewis Hamilton’s extra experience in F1 title fight

Max Verstappen admits seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is “better prepared” for a title fight but does not believe the extra experience gives his rival the upper hand with two races remaining.While Hamilton seeks a record eighth drivers’ crown, Verstappen is looking to claim his first title after a fine season with Red Bull.The Dutchman sits eight points clear at the top of the standings but heads into this weekend’s F1 debut in Saudi Arabia on the back foot, with Hamilton winning the last two races in Brazil and Qatar.Hamilton, 36, claimed his first title back in...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

Hamilton heads into this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix trailing Verstappen by just eight points at the top of the drivers’ championship, having cut the gap with back-to-back wins in Brazil and Qatar. While Verstappen can mathematically be crowned world champion on Sunday in Jeddah, Hamilton and his Mercedes team...
MOTORSPORTS
Times Daily

Hamilton's win takes thrilling F1 season to final showdown

The increasingly tense Formula One title fight between defending champion Lewis Hamilton and his formidable challenger, Max Verstappen, will head to the last race of the season with the fierce rivals level on points. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
MOTORSPORTS
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Christian Horner
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Michael Schumacher
The Independent

Red Bull’s Christian Horner reveals moment Max Verstappen showed he could handle pressure of F1 title fight

Max Verstappen is showing “impressive maturity” as he battles Lewis Hamilton for the F1 title, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner has said, and the Dutchman is racing “better than ever” as a result. Verstappen leads title rival Hamilton by eight points heading into the penultimate race of the season in Saudi Arabia this weekend, and he could win his maiden championship in Jeddah if results go his way. Seven-time champion Hamilton has cut Verstappen’s lead at the top of the standings by winning the past two races in Brazil and Qatar, but the 24-year-old has limited the damage...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Martin Brundle identifies key advantage Lewis Hamilton has over Max Verstappen in F1 title fight

The Formula One title might not just be dictated by the two in the running to claim victory overall, but by their team-mates, Martin Brundle says.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are fighting it out for supremacy at the top of the standings, the Dutchman leading by eight points with two races to go in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.But how well their partners perform - and directly manage to hold off the No1 racers - is going to have a telling impact, according to Brundle, who backs Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas to fare better than Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.“I honestly...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Brawn: F1 in 2021 is the 'title race that keeps on giving'

Ross Brawn is loving the "ebb and flow" of the title race after Lewis Hamilton closed the gap to Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship in Qatar. Formula 1 Managing Director Ross Brawn believes the title race between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton "keeps on giving", and feels it's "finely poised" with two events to go.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

Lewis Hamilton v Max Verstappen: Key moments in F1's thrilling title battle

Chaos, crashes and controversy - the 2021 Formula 1 season has had it all - and sets up a thrilling winner-takes-all finale between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. It has been a roller-coaster year with the championship lead changing hands a number of times over the course of the 21 races, but Hamilton's win in Saudi Arabia last time out means the pair head to Abu Dhabi dead level.
MOTORSPORTS
#Title Fight#F1#Drive To Survive#Red Bull#Monza
Daily Mail

'I respect Lewis Hamilton as a driver, but the rest... nothing': Max Verstappen's father and ex-F1 driver Jos opens up on how the most thrilling title race in years turned toxic, the Red Bull star's Mercedes links and holidaying with Michael Schumacher!

It is a wise father,’ said Shakespeare, ‘who knows his own child.’ And with that observation in mind, we venture to the Red Bull hospitality area in the sweaty Jeddah paddock for a chat with Jos Verstappen. Aged 49, the gutsy Dutchman contested 107 Formula One races between 1994 and...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘would like to believe’ Max Verstappen will keep F1 title fight clean

Lewis Hamilton has played down suggestions title rival Max Verstappen could take him out of this weekend’s season-defining Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – a move which would see the Dutchman crowned Formula One world champion.Hamilton and Verstappen go into the final race of the year tied on 369.5 points after a campaign of ebb-and-flow racing.Red Bull’s Verstappen looked favourite to claim a maiden crown until Hamilton – aiming for a record eighth drivers’ championship – won the past three races heading into the finale at Yas Marina.There have been plenty of incidents throughout the year, with the pair colliding...
MOTORSPORTS
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
thedrive

How F1's Polarizing Title Fight Became a Tie With One Race to Go

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen head into the final race of the season on equal terms. Formula One's 71 years as a continuous championship has produced some pretty dramatic happenings over the decades. Loads of them tend to center around classic title fights, like the time the 1981 championship came down to a race of attrition in a Las Vegas parking lot, or famous duels like Senna versus Prost, Hunt versus Lauda. This is no different in 2021, because a points battle that didn't look like it could get any closer a few weeks ago actually has, and it will come down to the final lap of the final race of F1's longest ever season.
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Saudi Arabian GP: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen duel likened to Senna-Prost as F1 title fight ends final battles

After eight months of drama, unpredictability and increasing tension, 2021's world champion will either be crowned at this week's inaugural Saudi Arabian GP - where Verstappen could clinch his maiden crown if Hamilton endures a difficult weekend - or at next week's season finale in Abu Dhabi in what could prove a winner-takes-all showdown.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff warns F1 title fight could get ‘really ugly’ at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Toto Wolff has warned the Formula One title race could get “really ugly” with everything to play for in Abu Dhabi.Lewis Hamilton drew level with rival Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ standings with just one race remaining after winning a chaotic contest in Saudi Arabia on Sunday which again saw the two tangle on track.A remarkable coming-together on lap 37 saw both drivers hauled in front of the stewards as Hamilton hit Verstappen, with the latter claiming he was attempting to let his rival pass following an earlier overtake.In doing so, Verstappen slowed down significantly and...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorAuthority

2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix preview: Title fight alive at penultimate round

Round 21 of the 2021 Formula One World Championship takes place this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia joins Qatar as a new location on the F1 calendar, and the inaugural round is this season's penultimate. The title fight is still very much alive even at this late stage, with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen in the lead and chasing his first world championship. Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton is the only other title contender. The reigning champion is chasing a record eighth title.
MOTORSPORTS
Pocket-lint.com

Channel 4 to show thrilling F1 2021 finale live for free

(Pocket-lint) - Channel 4 has struck a deal with Sky to simultaneously broadcast this Sunday's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live. That means the crucial final race in the F1 2021 calendar will be available to watch for free on terrestrial TV in the UK. Equal on points, both Lewis Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Johansson: An American fighting for F1 title would be “massive”

The 2022 F1 schedule will include two races in America for the first time since 1984, with a new event in Miami joining the round at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, TX, first held in 2012. However, there are currently no U.S. drivers on the F1 grid. Alexander Rossi...
AUSTIN, TX
Motorsport.com

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

Saudi Arabia was clear with its intentions for its first Formula 1 race. It looked to make a statement by delivering a grandiose event, an approach that extended to the track layout and design. Marketed as F1’s fastest and longest street track at a shade under four miles, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit drew comparisons to Baku before a car even hit the track. It boasted 27 corners, a number of high-speed sections and only three big braking points.
MOTORSPORTS
