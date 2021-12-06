ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The therapists using AI to make therapy better

By Charlotte Jee
MIT Technology Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers are learning more about how therapy...

www.technologyreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Researchers use AI to successfully detect signs of anxiety

Researchers are using artificial intelligence (AI) to detect behavioral signs of anxiety with more than 90 percent accuracy, and suggest that AI could have future applications for addressing mental health and well-being. Their research is published in the journal Pervasive and Mobile Computing. "In the two years since the onset...
MENTAL HEALTH
New York Post

This rhythm therapy device is even better than a massage gun

If you’ve ever perused the wide variety of massage guns online, you’ve likely experienced a range of responses from, “This thing costs how much?” to “Who am I kidding—what kind of athlete do I think I am?” But your curiosity is never satisfied and you keep looking into them every so often to see if it’s worth pulling the trigger. Well, I’m here to tell you that what you should pull the trigger on is the way-more-than-a-massage-gun Lyric Rhythm Therapy device.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapists#Ai#Language
WEKU

Mental health pros are using video games to level up therapy

For decades, mental health professionals have been using toys and games to engage patients during psychotherapy. During the pandemic, that was a lot harder as therapy went remote. So some therapists are ditching analog games like Candy Land for world-building online games like Roblox or Minecraft. Geek Therapy is a...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink That Ages Your Skin Faster, Says Science

We can try all the creams and moisturizers that we want, but there are certain physical effects of aging on our skin that can't be stopped. Thankfully, what we eat and drink plays a large role in how our skin ages with each passing year, which means that we do have some control over the rate of aging depending on the diet we choose to follow.
SKIN CARE
EatThis

What Taking Melatonin Every Day Does To Your Body

Melatonin is a hormone that helps regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle, a.k.a. the circadian rhythm. Its levels increase at night, when it puts the body into a winding-down state that's conducive to sleep. Our bodies produce it naturally, but some people take a melatonin supplement to help with insomnia or jet lag. But is it safe to take every day? Here's what taking melatonin every day does to your body, according to science. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
shefinds

5 Interval Exercises That Will Help You Get Rid Of Stubborn Belly Fat Fast

There are many reasons why fat tends to gather around the midsection, from stress to poor diet to genetics. No matter what the cause, it’s some of the most stubborn fat to get rid of when on a weight loss journey. While the main way to lose fat is to eat in a calorie deficit, exercising can make it easier. The options on what that exercise could be are endless, but the most important thing is finding a type of exercise that you enjoy. One type of exercise that could be beneficial is interval training. James Kunitz, creative director of www.bodyfx.com, and Jaana Kunitz, creator of the FIGURE 8 workout, shared some of their favorite interval exercises for losing fat and flattening your stomach.
WORKOUTS
Nursing Times

‘We are not respected for what it takes to become a nurse and to be a nurse’

As we nurses reflect continuously over our careers and those paths that got us there, it is just as important to contemplate the current time and our future careers. The current uncertainty, dismay and quite frankly the disdain many feel for our chosen profession is unavoidable. Don’t get me wrong,...
ScienceBlog.com

AI could help doctors make the best use of ICU beds during the COVID-19 pandemic

New technology could help doctors make the most of limited resources during the COVID-19 pandemic by identifying patients who require intensive care unit (ICU) treatment. The system, developed by researchers at the University of Waterloo and DarwinAI, an alumni-founded startup company, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict the necessity of ICU admission based on more than 200 clinical data points, including vital signs, blood test results and medical history.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial for thyroid cancer patients: Targeted alpha therapy using astatine

A research team from the Graduate School of Medicine at Osaka University has started an investigator-initiated clinical trial of sodium astatine ([211At]NaAt) injection for refractory differentiated thyroid cancer patients. The phase I trial evaluates the safety, pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of astatine for use in alpha therapy in patients with refractory differentiated thyroid cancer who responded inadequately to standard of care.
CANCER
PopSugar

Considering Virtual Therapy? These 7 Apps Will Connect You With a Licensed Therapist

Virtual therapy has grown more and more popular in recent years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic made going to a physical office feel unsafe. Therapy apps like Talkspace and BetterHelp have made it possible to get counseling from the comfort of your own home, on your schedule, whether you communicate with your therapist through text-based messaging, phone, or video.
CELL PHONES
northcentralpa.com

UPMC Therapist: Blood flow restriction therapy not just for athletes

Every four years, the Summer Olympics shows the world the latest training or recovery method the greatest athletes have taken up. In 2016, many athletes had red circular marks on their skin from “cupping,” an ancient Chinese practice involving suction on sore muscles and tendons. This year, the hot trend...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy