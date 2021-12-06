ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Africa urges vaccines 'without delay' as cases surge

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday urged citizens to get vaccinated as the country battles an unprecedented surge in cases driven by the new Omicron variant. The number of daily infections rose five-fold in the space of a week, from 2,828 on November 26 to 16,055 last Friday....

