Nepal reports first cases of omicron variant

MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNepalese authorities on Monday reported the first cases of the omicron variant in the Himalayan nation. A Health Ministry statement said a 66-year-old foreign national who arrived by air on Nov. 19 tested positive for the variant along...

medicalxpress.com

Related
MedicalXpress

Malaysia detects first omicron case in South African student

Malaysia said Friday it has detected its first case of the new omicron strain of the coronavirus in a foreign student who returned to the country last month after visiting her family in South Africa. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the 19-year-old female transited in Singapore and arrived in Malaysia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

WHO has no reports yet of Omicron Covid deaths

The World Health Organization said Friday it had not seen any reports of deaths relating to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. The WHO said it was collecting evidence about the variant of concern (VOC), as countries around the world scramble to stop it from spreading. But despite a growing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Belgian zoo hippos test positive for Covid

Two hippos in a Belgian zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, their keepers announced Friday, stressing that the giant animals do not appear to be in danger. The infections at Antwerp Zoo are not the first time that zoo animals have tested positive during the pandemic, but most cases are thought to have been in cats and monkeys.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Foreign National#Nepalese#Himalayan#Health Ministry#Pcr#The Associated Press
MedicalXpress

Italian tries to dodge Covid jab using fake arm

An Italian man who wanted a coronavirus vaccine certificate without actually having the jab tried to play the system by presenting health workers with a fake arm, an official said Friday. Despite the realistic skin colour, nobody was fooled by the silicone limb, and the man—in his 50s—was reported to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?. The same way you guard against COVID-19 caused by any other variant: Get vaccinated if you haven't yet, get a booster if you're eligible and step up other precautions you may have relaxed, like wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
AFP

WHO Europe says Covid vaccine mandates should be 'last resort'

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe on Tuesday cautioned against making Covid vaccines mandatory, while urging better protection of children among whom cases are high. Europe is battling a fierce surge in the pandemic, with the WHO registering 120,000 Covid-related deaths on the continent since November 23 when it warned of up to 500,000 more deaths by March 2022. Regional director Hans Kluge said compulsory vaccines should be "an absolute last resort and only applicable when all other feasible options to improve vaccination uptake have been exhausted". Noting that mandates have increased vaccine uptake in some cases, Kluge said these were "context specific", and added that the effect mandates may have on "public confidence and public trust" must also be considered.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Study shows a single 'lucky' substrain of coronavirus delta variant to account for 90% of infections in Russia

Skoltech scientists and their colleagues have looked at the genetic makeup of the dominant strain of the coronavirus, the delta variant, in Russia. According to them, just one viral subvariant quickly came to be responsible for an overwhelming majority of the cases, unlike in many other countries. The team concluded this probably happened by sheer chance and not because the substrain is more infectious or resistant to immunity. Reported in a preprint on medRxiv, the findings suggest that early on in a new pandemic wave, every case counts and tight travel regulations are an effective countermeasure.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Covid booster urged for people 18 and over in Canada

A Canadian government immunization advisory committee on Friday urged Covid-19 booster shots for people 18 and older who are at greater risk of infection, while also strongly recommending those 50 years-plus to get the third jab. The updated guidance comes after two provinces—Ontario and Alberta, with half the population of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Ventilation is critical to battling COVID

As dentists and other healthcare providers continue to navigate the COVID pandemic and the emerging variants, an easy-to-use tool is now available to help them conveniently and accurately assess the ventilation rates of their treatment and waiting rooms. Eastman Institute for Oral Health research published in the Journal of Dentistry...
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Swiss ski stations see salvation as quarantine quashed

Switzerland's ski resorts breathed a sigh of relief when the government lifted from Saturday quarantine restrictions imposed due to the Omicron variant, which had triggered an avalanche of booking cancellations. The wealthy Alpine nation had slapped 10-days' quarantine on anyone flying in from countries where the new COVID-19 variant of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Omicron: Better to be safe (and quick) than sorry

On discovering the omicron variant, many countries moved quickly to impose travel restrictions and other public health measures, such as compulsory mask wearing. But, given the lack of data, is this the best course of action?. These measures have tangible costs, and some have argued that they are an over-reaction....
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT

