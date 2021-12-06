ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children killed in crash in Littleton, New Hampshire

Cover picture for the articleLITTLETON, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a rash that claimed the lives of two children. It happened at 6:40 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 93, just south...

Comments / 11

Lori Stevens
6d ago

ejected!? were they not buckled? I hate this situation, but will the driver be charged. It is his responsibility to make sure all passengers are buckled if they are underage. such an unnecessary loss of life!

Reply
6
Leah Weyant
6d ago

Legally speaking, if you have minors in the motor vehicle you are operating in NH and they are not buckled up then you are legally responsible and can be charged. It is the operating person's responsibility to make sure passengers under the age of 18 are wearing their safety restraints.

Reply(1)
3
Robin Oday
6d ago

Prayers for the families 🙏🏻. The children were taken home to their Father and will suffer no more. God Bless 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Reply(1)
5
#Accident
