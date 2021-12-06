ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2021 Nobel Prizes began receiving their awards on Monday in scaled-down local ceremonies adapted for pandemic times. For a second year, COVID-19 has scuttled the traditional formal banquet in Stockholm attended by winners of the prizes in chemistry, physics, medicine, literature and economics, which were...

Philippines Moves to Block Nobel Peace Prize Winner From Accepting in Person

Lawyers representing the Philippine government have moved to block Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa from traveling to Oslo, Norway, to accept the honor. After Ressa, who has been an outspoken critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, filed for a petition to travel, the Philippines solicitor general fired back in opposition to the request, deeming the journalist had not conveyed a “compelling reason” for the trip. Additionally, the solicitor general deemed the journalist a “flight risk” because she criticized the “Philippine legal processes in the international community.” The Nobel Institute, the governing body over the bestowing of Nobel Peace Prize awards, called the move from the country a “disgrace.”
No black-tie dinner with the Swedish king for this year's Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prize winners usually attend a royal banquet inside the glittering Stockholm City Hall, where they accept their awards from the king and rub shoulders with other dignitaries and laureates. But most of this year's awards are being given out in scaled-down ceremonies this week in the laureates' home countries....
Philippines opposes Nobel Prize winner Ressa going to Oslo

Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to collect her award in person, describing the journalist in court documents as "a flight risk". Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". The former CNN correspondent, who is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, has applied for court approval to travel to Norway for the December 10 ceremony. But the solicitor general has filed an objection to the Court of Appeals arguing that Ressa's right to travel was "not absolute" and she had not shown a "compelling reason" for going to Oslo, according to a copy of the document seen by AFP on Thursday.
Scientists slam German tabloid’s pandemic coverage

BERLIN (AP) — A group representing Germany’s main scientific organizations has accused the country’s biggest-selling newspaper of contributing to public hostility against scientists during the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Monday, the Alliance of Scientific Organization criticized a recent report by the Bild tabloid for singling out three researchers who...
Spain approves COVID vaccine for children in 5-11 age group

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s health ministry gave the go-ahead Tuesday for children between ages 5 and 11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks. The Spanish health ministry tweeted news of the approval, following the decision of an expert committee. The rollout is...
WHO Europe: Kids in 5-14 age group show highest COVID rates

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s office for Europe said Tuesday that children in the 5 to 14 age group now account for the highest rates of reported COVID-19 infection in the region. WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge also argued that vaccine mandates should be “an absolute...
Nobels for medicine, economics given in California ceremony

The 2021 Nobel Prize laureates for medicine and economics received their awards in Southern California on Wednesday during a scaled-down ceremony adapted for pandemic times. Swedish Ambassador Karin Olofsdotter was on hand in Irvine, south of Los Angeles, to award the Nobel for physiology or medicine to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian and the prize for economic sciences to David Card, Joshua D. Angrist and Guido W. Imbens.
Filipino, Russian Journalists to Receive Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo

LONDON - Two journalists, one from the Philippines and the other from Russia, will receive the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Oslo Friday. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honoring the pair for their efforts to safeguard press freedom. The Nobel Peace Prize is the latest...
Giorgio Parisi
Maria Ressa
Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Ressa, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Wolfe to receive top alumni awards

Princeton University will present its top awards for alumni to Nobel laureate Maria Ressa, co-founder of the Philippines-based online news organization Rappler.com, and internationally recognized music composer Julia Wolfe. Ressa, a member of the Class of 1986 who received her bachelor’s degree in English and a certificate in the program...
Nobel laureate Ressa urges journalists to defend their rights

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, this year's co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday urged fellow reporters to defend their rights in order not to lose them to "authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators." "It has become incredibly hard and far more dangerous for every one of us," Ressa told reporters awaiting her arrival at Oslo's airport ahead of Friday's Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, where she will be honoured alongside Dmitry Muratov of Russia. Ressa, the co-founder of the investigative news site Rappler, and Muratov, a co-founder of Russia's leading independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, were given the award in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". Criticising "our authoritarian-style leaders and budding dictators" who "want us to voluntarily give up our rights", Ressa urged journalists to defend their rights.
Nobel laureate: Media should fight for facts, not each other

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Media worldwide should join forces in “fighting for facts” amid threats to press freedoms instead of competing with each other, Maria Ressa, joint winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace prize, said Thursday on the eve of the award ceremony in Norway’s capital.
What Is the Story Behind the Nobel Prize?

What Is the Story Behind the Nobel Prize?By Farhana. The Nobel Prize is one of the world’s most prestigious and recognizable awards. It is named in honor of the noted chemist Alfred Nobel.
'We're At War.' Nobel Peace Prize Winner Dmitry Muratov on the Fight for the Free Press in Russia

Few institutions have sacrificed more for the cause of free expression than Novaya Gazeta , one of Russia’s last independent newspapers. Since President Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, six of the paper’s reporters have been killed. One was bludgeoned to death. Another died of suspected poisoning. A third, Anna Politkovskaya, was shot five times in her apartment building in 2006.
Champions of press freedom to accept Nobel Peace Prize

She risks prison, he has buried several colleagues: Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia, two champions of the free press, will on Friday receive this year's Nobel Peace Prize honouring a profession under attack. This year's other Nobel laureates in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics would normally receive their prizes at a separate ceremony in Stockholm on Friday.
WHO says measures against delta work for omicron variant too

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — World Health Organization officials in the Western Pacific say border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with the omicron coronavirus variant, but measures put in place and experience gained in dealing with the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.
UK: Omicron spreading quickly; Time to work from home again

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter restrictions Wednesday to stem the spread of the omicron variant, urging people in England to again work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes for entrance into nightclubs and large events. Johnson said it was time to impose stricter measures...
Denmark orders eateries to close early, bans large concerts

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government has decided that students up to the 10th grade must study remotely for the last few days before Christmas break and ordered nightclubs, bars and restaurants to close at midnight as part of efforts to counter an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Prime...
Poland to require vaccine shots for teachers, medics, police

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is introducing mandatory vaccinations by March 1 for teachers, medical workers, and uniformed security workers like police, the military, firefighters and security guards. Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said Tuesday that after March 1, vaccination will be a condition for performing jobs in these sectors. He...
Del Mar’s Ardem Patapoutian receives Nobel Prize during special ceremony in Irvine

This year’s American winners were honored in the U.S. due to COVID-19 issues in Stockholm. Ardem Patapoutian, a Del Mar resident who could scarcely envision a life in science as a young immigrant in America, was awarded the Nobel Prize Wednesday, Dec. 8, for helping discover how humans sense temperature and touch, breakthroughs he largely made at La Jolla’s elite Scripps Research.
