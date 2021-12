You write these beautiful blog posts. You put a lot of effort into them. However, it can take a while for Google to pick up on your new blog posts and show them in the search results. So is there any way to speed up that process? Well, links to your post can help. It makes sense that obtaining external links to your post will take a bit of time. But what about internal links? Do you always make sure to point some internal links towards that newly released post? Do you give your site that kind of SEO love? In this post, I’ll talk about the importance of adding internal links to new posts and pages and give you tips on how to easily do that!

