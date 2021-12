In my network, I have a number of (HP) workstations, a HP 1920-48G switche with 4 lines configured as a trunk between them. In the other end of the trunk in the basement, another 1920-48G and two Proliant Servers, ML350pG8 and ML310eG8V2 running. When reconfiguring iLO4 to use fixed IP-addresses and then trying to verify that they are correct and can be detected, I have used "Angry IP-Scanner", a free software to detect them. However - when starting a scan, the software does not return any ping results. The main server has three shared disk arrays visible and accessable from each workstation on the top floor. I can also log-in to iLO and check the status from them.

SOFTWARE ・ 16 HOURS AGO