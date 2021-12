Plenty of people suggesting last week’s episode wasn’t just the best episode of the series but Jodie’s best episode ever. It was certainly a rattling good yarn, and it ended with quite the cliffhanger too – although that was slightly undercut by the mid-credits scene featuring the other two characters from this series who, to be honest, we’d pretty much forgotten about. Hopefully their adventures might get a bit more compelling as we reach the climax of this series, and look, here we are at the penultimate episode already.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO