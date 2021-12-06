ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Russia reports first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant - agencies

By Reuters
 3 days ago
A specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sprays disinfectant while sanitizing a chapel inside the building of the Leningradsky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday reported its first confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Russian news agencies reported, in two people who returned from South Africa.

Interfax cited consumer health regulator Rospotrebnadzor as saying that 10 people who returned from South Africa had tested positive for COVID-19. RIA said Omicron had been detected in two arrivals from South Africa.

President Vladimir Putin last week ordered the government to prepare an action plan to fight Omicron, saying it was important to maintain supplies of drugs, oxygen and hospital beds. read more

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

