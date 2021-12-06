ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A San Francisco florist desperate for staff put up a sign saying it's 'hiring anyone that shows up'

By Grace Dean
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Employees are in search of jobs with better pay and benefits. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
  • A San Francisco florist whose store is understaffed says he will hire "anyone that shows up."
  • The owner of French Tulip Flowers told KGO-TV that he and his girlfriend are its only employees.
  • Companies desperate to hire have been lowering their criteria to make more job seekers eligible.

The owner of a flower store in San Francisco says he will hire "anyone that shows up" as businesses across the US continue to struggle finding staff.

Andrei Abramov, who owns French Tulip Flowers in Noe Valley, told KGO-TV that he and his girlfriend are currently the store's only employees and that they work all day, every day.

Abramov said that the shop previously had two other employees who recently left: One retired and the other opened his own shop.

Abramov stuck a sign up in the store's window that says: "We are hiring anyone that shows up."

"Right now we'll take anyone who are willing to learn and stay with us," Abramov told KGO-TV. He didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on how much French Tulip Flowers paid its staff.

The US is suffering from a labor shortage amid record quit rates and a drop in job applicants. Americans say the pandemic has given them the opportunity to think about what they want from their workplace and they're now looking for roles with better wages, benefits, and working conditions.

Companies say they're desperate to hire, and many are lowering their employment criteria to make more job seekers eligible.

Some, like French Tulip Flowers, have said they'll take on anyone to plug their staffing shortages.

A restaurant manager in Virginia said she was so desperate for staff that she had to employ rude people, who she said ultimately scared off customers.

Companies have also been hiring workers with little or no experience, including the owner of a construction company in Arkansas who said he'd pay up to $20 an hour to workers who have "no idea" how to do the job. Some are hiring younger workers, too, like a Canadian Subway and Wing'n It franchisee who said he'd resorted to hiring workers as young as 14 years old because they were the only ones applying for jobs.

As of May 2020, around 24,780 Americans were employed as floral designers, per data from the Bureau for Labor Statistics. Median hourly wages were $13.73 and median annual wages were $28,560, per the BLS data.

Got a story about the labor shortage? Email this reporter at gdean@insider.com.

Comments / 17

Billp2828
3d ago

who can afford to work at a florist and live in San Francisco? the Democrats in that city have destroyed the Middle class so now you are left with the rich and the poor. they effectively have chased out the one group of people who were willing to work. San Francisco should be a warning to the rest of the country of what effects democratic policies have on the population

Reply(5)
11
Phil Risotto
3d ago

If you can't legislate communism, then just run every small business into the ground. There will be 0 jobs left, because there will be no business left.

Reply
5
Damon Louis Darnell Jacobs
3d ago

I dont think this countries history of rich getting richer and poor getting poorer has anything to do with politics. Its basically rich folk that own all these corporations dont want to pay a living wage while our elected officials in congress mainly Republicans (since you brought them up) are dragging their feet on raising the minimum wage. Then even if they were to raise it to $15 over the next several years current and future inflation will wipe it out. We are spinning our wheels in this society of haves and have nots there is no longer a such thing as the American Dream just Survival.

Reply(3)
3
 

Business Insider

Business Insider

