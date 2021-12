Greg Tate, an American music and culture writer and musician, has died, a rep for Tate’s publisher Duke University Press confirmed to Variety. He was 64; a cause of death was not provided. While his writing touched on many aspects of African-American culture, he is probably best known as a vital early hip-hop writer, particularly in his many years at the Village Voice. He was also an active musician, a founding member of the Black Rock Coalition and the leader of the Burnt Sugar ensemble. Born and raised in Ohio, his family moved to Washington, D.C. when he was a teenager and he...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO