Turner & Hooch fans we have sad news from Disney Plus! It turns out that the adventures of Scott and Hooch will not continue for a second season. According to Collider, Disney Plus pulled the plug on the series after it failed to garner the level of interest that they hoped for from the franchise. After they revealed that Scott Turner Sr., who was portrayed by Tom Hanks in the original film of the same name, it felt like the series may have had an uphill battle to climb to get people to stick around.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO