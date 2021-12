The holiday season can be a time for family gatherings, partaking in unique food dishes, or giving presents dreamed about all year. It may be a time for self-reflection and losing count of all of the money spent during the season, whether you have it or not. On the other side of this may be the stress and pressure of wanting to make the holiday season memorable for loved ones, the desire to do more than what appears possible, personal loss, missing loved ones, or having no ideal space to decorate and gather.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO