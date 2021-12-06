Woman charged after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh

Snake burglar strikes: A man crawled on his stomach like a snake to rob a California salon of more than $8,000 in cash and products, police said. (Chalabala/iStock )

PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills woman is facing charges after police say she was driving the vehicle that hit and injured a pedestrian in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Tashay Green, 26, was charged early Monday after the incident at Shady Avenue and Beacon Street around 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Police said a 31-year-old man who was walking in the crosswalk was struck by Green’s vehicle, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition with hip and arm pain.

According to the criminal complaint, Green’s vehicle was turning from Beacon onto Shady and hit the man, who tumbled onto the hood of the vehicle before falling to the ground.

Police said Green did not and has never possessed a driver’s license, and the car was found to have a suspended registration.

