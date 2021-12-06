ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman charged after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12WL3N_0dF7UjDQ00
Snake burglar strikes: A man crawled on his stomach like a snake to rob a California salon of more than $8,000 in cash and products, police said. (Chalabala/iStock )

PITTSBURGH — A Penn Hills woman is facing charges after police say she was driving the vehicle that hit and injured a pedestrian in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Tashay Green, 26, was charged early Monday after the incident at Shady Avenue and Beacon Street around 3:50 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Police said a 31-year-old man who was walking in the crosswalk was struck by Green’s vehicle, and was taken to the hospital in stable condition with hip and arm pain.

According to the criminal complaint, Green’s vehicle was turning from Beacon onto Shady and hit the man, who tumbled onto the hood of the vehicle before falling to the ground.

Police said Green did not and has never possessed a driver’s license, and the car was found to have a suspended registration.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man accused of hacking Erie woman charged with 1st-degree murder

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida grand jury indicted a man on first-degree murder charges after police say he killed a Pennsylvania woman and dumped her dismembered body into a bay. The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office said it had obtained an indictment against 69-year-old Robert Kessler. He had been charged with second-degree murder for last month’s death of earlier of 47-year-old Stephanie Crone-Overholts of Erie, Pennsylvania.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local couple suing Butler Memorial Hospital after a patient punched their 1-year-old son

BUTLER, Pa. — A Butler County couple filed a lawsuit against Butler Memorial Hospital for alleged negligence after they say their 1-year-old son was attacked by a patient. The mother, Kelly Miller, said she brought her son to the emergency room last month to get stitches. While they were waiting for him to be treated, she says a patient identified as Elijah Flick-Geibel chased them and, with his fist, punched the baby in the face as she tried to get away and screamed for help.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Cox Media Group
WPXI Pittsburgh

Drugs found in frozen lasagna box during raid

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators found drugs hidden in a freezer during a raid in Tennessee. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook announcing the raid, which ended with two arrests and more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in custody. Investigators had been called to the Sweetwater...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WPXI Pittsburgh

Grinch pleads guilty, sentenced in Florida court

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Grinch appeared in an Indian River County, Florida, courtroom Wednesday on burglary and theft charges. The green grouchy creature was arrested Dec. 2 by Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies, who said in an Instagram post they caught him “green-handed” stealing toys.
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

California mother charged for telling daughter to hit opponent

LOS ANGELES — A California woman was charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s office after her daughter was involved in a fight at a basketball game last month. Latira Shonty Hunt was caught on cellphone video yelling, “you better hit her for that,” before her daughter threw a punch at an opposing player in Garden Grove. Hunt now faces two misdemeanor charges: contributing to the delinquency of a minor and simple battery, The Associated Press reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
65K+
Followers
80K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy