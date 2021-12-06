ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

JFK Causeway maintenance work continues this week

By Tim Griffin
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28nRPT_0dF7U8pu00

Maintenance work on the JFK Causeway will continue this week.

Traffic is down to one lane in each direction while crews work on the bridge.

That work is expected to last until the spring of 2023.

However, work will pause during hurricane season, keeping all lanes open in case of an emergency.

There will be times when all lanes will be shut down, for 30-minute intervals, so work can be performed.

But that will only happen between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Drivers can expect delays going to and from the island until the project is complete.

Comments / 0

Related
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Point road work to continue until February?

– News about Quincy from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Point road repaving project to continue until February of next year?. In wake of Quincy Quarry running not just one but rather two exposés on the so far yet to be completed repaving of a tonier short street in the Presidents Hill neighborhood running well after the usual mid-November cessation of road work given the well-know nproblems with trying to lay asphalt during the cold time of the year, the Quarry was dropped a dime about a running even further late into the winter season repaving of a couple of streets near Mound Beach in far from tony Quincy Point.
QUINCY, MA
McAlester News

Work continues near South Main Street sinkhole

Work has been underway at the sinkhole on South Main Street which has already been covered and filled — but the road remained closed this week as work continued to fill an eroded underground area. Most of the work now concerns a huge storm water drain that's being shored up...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jfk#Causeway
WVNS

Maintenance work is underway at Summersville Lake and Dam

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The Summersville Lake along with the Gauley, Craigsville, and Meadow Rivers are all below their winter pool average. The Summerville Lake Crew is preparing to work on repairing gauges, replacing staff gauge numbers, as well as different systems as water drops and they become accessible. Currently, crews are clearing silt and creating […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
KIII 3News

Construction causes traffic headaches on JFK Causeway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction on the JFK Causeway is causing traffic problems Friday. The first phase of the project, which is expected to last until May 2022, began Thursday night after being delayed for several days due to a shortage of traffic barriers. Traffic has been moved to one...
KIII 3News

JFK Causeway Project begins phase one after earlier delays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The long anticipated work on the JFK Causeway is finally set to go underway after a few delays. Crews are currently getting ready for phase one of the project. This could mean the start of traffic delays. With the placement of barriers along the bridge, and putting up traffic signs, drivers will need to be aware of the impending changes.
The Staten Island Advance

Maintenance efforts set for Staten Island streets next week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) will conduct maintenance efforts on Staten Island streets next week. Work will take place throughout the borough from Monday, Dec. 6, through Friday, Dec. 10. The DOT has advised that the maintenance work may result in temporary detours and closures...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ccbiznews.com

Supply chain troubles delay JFK Causeway project

Safe traffic pattern materials unavailable, delaying start of construction on bridge to Padre Island. The JFK Causeway Bridge reconstruction project has been delayed. The materials needed to safely set up a new traffic pattern during the construction are not available. The first phase of the 19-month project called for one...
CBS Pittsburgh

Maintenance To Impact Port Authority’s Silver Line Next Week

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Riders on the Port Authority’s Silver Line will be impacted by maintenance next week. From Monday through Friday from about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, service will be suspended between Library Station and Mesta, the Port Authority said. During the service suspension, passengers going past Mesta should get off at Lytle and take a bus shuttle, which will service these stops: OUTBOUNDBethel Park Park & Ride (Lytle Station) at Brightwood RdBrightwood Road at South Park RdBrightwood at MonroeLibrary at SarahLibrary at Logan RdLibrary at King's School RdLibrary at Beagle DrLibrary opp West Library Park & RideLibrary Station Park & Ride — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) December 2, 2021 Silver Line service from downtown to Mesta won’t be affected.
actionnewsnow.com

Crews continue to work on Highway 70 slide

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - On Monday, crews conducted another smaller blasting operation at the slide location on Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon. The operation was performed to continue to loosen fractured rock from the slope. Scaling operations also took place last week prior to and after the first,...
HuntingtonNYNow

Northern State Lanes to Close for Maintenance Work

One lane of the Northern State Parkway will be closed nights starting next week, the New York State Department of Transportation said Thursday. The closure will occur from 9 pm. to 6 a.m. every night for about three months, between Exit 33 (the Wantagh State) and exit 45 (the Sagitkos).
WANTAGH, NY
KPLC TV

Overnight work continues on aging sewer lines downtown

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The final step of the ongoing project downtown: working to replace aging sewer lines. This project is expected to take around two weeks and is being completed overnight to minimize impact on downtown residents and businesses. If you’ve driven through downtown Lake Charles recently, you’ve...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
tubecityonline.com

Port Authority Seeks Input on 837 Corridor

An illustration depicts the kinds of improvements that Port Authority is envisioning for the Route 837 corridor. This view depicts what an improved bus shelter might look like near Kennywood in West Mifflin. (Illustration courtesy Port Authority of Allegheny County) Allegheny County’s transit authority will hold two public information sessions...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy