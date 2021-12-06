ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrods looks for Christmas BNPL boost

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury retailer Harrods is to offer buy now, pay later services to its less well-heeled clientele through a partnership with Klarna. Arranged in time for the festive holiday shopping season, Harrods UK in-store shoppers will be able to use Klarna’s Pay in...

