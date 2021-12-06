Harrods looks for Christmas BNPL boost

For its latest collaboration, Palace has tapped luxury retailer Harrods to create a co-branded collection accompanied by a pop-up in London. The partnership arrives just in time for the holiday season, a time when families head to Harrods to shop for Christmas gifts. Lev Tanju, Palace’s founder, commented on the project: “We are so thrilled to be working with Harrods: a proper London institution and one of the greatest shops in the world. I’ve been going to Harrods since I was a little kid; doing this collaboration with them is an absolute dream come true.” Harrods’ head of menswear Simon Longland added: “Palace is famed for merging its DNA with other brands and retailers to create a wholly original and unexpected collection, and it’s hugely exciting for us that they have joined forces with a brand as iconic as ours.”

