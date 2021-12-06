Largo Central Railroad needs new train-loving recruits

Calling all you railfans and train buffs! The Largo Central Railroad needs new volunteers to help keep the free family attraction at Largo Central Park chugging along.

Membership to the train club is $25 for the whole year.

Membership is down due to volunteers getting older, so fresh young faces are welcome.

The club was established in 1991. They started with about 1,500 feet of track. Now there's more than a mile of track.

The miniature trains normally run on the first weekend of every month, but there are special holiday hours this month, too.

