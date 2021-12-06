Campaign buzz: David Perdue to challenge Brian Kemp for Republican nomination for governor. Abrams locked in, too. Congressional candidate exits race, shifts support to Rome’s Wendy Davis. Floyd GOP women meet Tuesday.
David Perdue to challenge Brian Kemp for Republican nomination for governor: The timing wasn’t great, falling on the 11-month anniversary of his losing his re-election bid but David Perdue is back. On Sunday, multiple news organizations announced the veteran businessman and one-term U.S. senator will face Brian Kemp (and others) in...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0