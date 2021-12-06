First National Community Bank headlines. Our newsletter: From Shorter Avenue to Savoy museum, a big week for openings. Tacos with your Christmas shopping? (we’re in). Peaks & Valleys. Politics: Huge week in governor’s race; some House race changes. First eagle egg in Berry nest. Rain, then colder.

Because of the weather, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation’s Drive Thru Playtime with Santa has moved from Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park. Santa will be on hand to wave to everyone as will his elves and some local mascots. The first 600 kids age 12 and under will receive either a free football, basketball or soccer ball as well as a special goody bag while supplies last. There is a limit of two balls per vehicle.

ROME, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO