ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

First National Community Bank headlines. Our newsletter: From Shorter Avenue to Savoy museum, a big week for openings. Tacos with your Christmas shopping? (we’re in). Peaks & Valleys. Politics: Huge week in governor’s race; some House race changes. First eagle egg in Berry nest. Rain, then colder.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 7 days ago

Big week of openings, from Shorter to Savoy. A new spin on Christmas shopping: Tacos. Peaks & Valleys. When was the last time your read something positive about Georgia DOT?. Campaign buzz: David Perdue to challenge Brian Kemp for Republican nomination for governor....

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownheadlines.com

Third case of Omicron variant in Georgia; no international travel involved and the patient is unvaccinated. Floyd County posts 400th pandemic death: 317 from COVID, 83 from ‘probable’ virus factors.

Media release: The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the Omicron variant in an unvaccinated metro Atlanta resident with no recent international travel history. The individual has mild COVID symptoms and is isolating at home. Contact tracing is underway to identify close contacts at risk of COVID-19 infection.
GEORGIA STATE
hometownheadlines.com

First National Community Bank headlines. Now on permanent display at the Savoy: Villa and Courtney Hizer’s 1987 Buick. COVID: 6 more local deaths; 20 in Rome hospitals. Tense midday at West Central. Education updates.

There’s a piece of local history — and of Villa Hizer’s heart — permanently on display at the Savoy Automobile Museum now open in Cartersville. Rough day in NW Georgia with 6 more deaths: 2 COVID deaths in Floyd, 2 in Gordon, 1 in Bartow and a ‘probable’ death in Bartow. 20 virus patients in Rome hospitals.
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Newsletter: More changes in the River District; retail/apartments next? Dining reports and rumors. Popcorn & Politics: About the county commissioners’ Kemp endorsements. Five Points’ activity points to …? Peaks & Valleys.

Demolition on Avenue A the latest sign of change in the River District: This Friday, Dec. 17, Rome’s Downtown Development Authority holds its annual awards ceremony at the Courtyard Rome Riverfront. It is perhaps fitting one of the anchors of the River District remake is the home of the event, set to begin at 8:30 a.m. The reason: The River District is a huge player in the future of downtown Rome.
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

First National Community Bank headlines. Suspect charged in fatal hit-and-run Sunday. Newsletter: River District’s next big thing? Dining reports/rumors. Popcorn & Politics: What endorsements? Group hopes to help tornado victims.

Pedestrian struck, killed in Cedartown hit-and-run Sunday morning. Suspect charged with vehicular homicide, DUI. Avenue A, River District not slowing down: Demolition, then new retail/residential?. Dining reports and rumors: Christmas plans and a new player in a familiar spot. Popcorn & Politics: Do the county commissioners’ Kemp endorsements still count...
CEDARTOWN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
hometownheadlines.com

First National Community Bank headlines. River Remedy Brewing Co. opens Dec. 17 on Glenn Milner. Third Omicron case in Georgia; Floyd reaches 400 COVID, ‘probable’ deaths. Services set for Silver Creek couple who died days apart and for Cartersville fire victims.

Dining & Drink: River Remedy Brewing opens Dec. 17 on Glenn Milner in Rome; Vamos Tacos food truck will be on site. Silver Creek couple, Jenny and Emmett Clark, pass away just days apart after 54 years of marriage. Celebrations of life for Cartersville mother, toddler killed in house fire...
GEORGIA STATE
hometownheadlines.com

First National Community Bank headlines. First look at ‘booster’ vaccine numbers for NW Georgia. Home explodes, killing Polk woman. New elections board due Tuesday in Floyd. Clearing, cooler skies today.

Vaccines: First look at local booster numbers (8% of Bartow residents to 11% in Floyd). 3 Omicron reports in Georgia apparently have no impact on first, final vaccination demand here. Woman killed as home explodes Saturday morning south of Cedartown. Ahead of the headlines: Rome City Commission meets Monday; Rome...
GEORGIA STATE
hometownheadlines.com

Buzz: ‘Drive Thru Playtime with Santa’ moves to Sunday, 2- 4 p.m. because of the weather.

Because of the weather, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation’s Drive Thru Playtime with Santa has moved from Saturday to Sunday, Dec. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park. Santa will be on hand to wave to everyone as will his elves and some local mascots. The first 600 kids age 12 and under will receive either a free football, basketball or soccer ball as well as a special goody bag while supplies last. There is a limit of two balls per vehicle.
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Vaccinations: First look at local booster numbers (8% of Bartow residents to 11% in Floyd). 3 Omicron reports in Georgia apparently have no impact on first, final vaccination demand here.

Only Floyd County joins the state in the double-digit percentage of people who have received the booster to compliment their COVID vaccinations, according to Georgia Department of Public Health. Floyd was at 11% Friday, a tick behind the statewide average of 12%. Bartow was in single-digits, 8%, a step behind...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perdue
Person
Brian Kemp
hometownheadlines.com

Smile Report: More than $14,000 raised by the Floyd County Police Department/Rome Braves charity golf tournament; funds to help Restoration Rome.

Media release: The Floyd County Police Department’s 2021 golf tournament — which this year benefits Restoration Rome — once again exceed previous year totals and will promote the work being done with foster care and rebuilding families in our community. The charity tournament raised $14,029 from donations,...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Buzz: Santa for Seniors seeks names of those in need. Key household/electronics recycling dates set for 2022. PFLAG offering online seminars. Symphony Dickens’ performance is Dec. 19.

Help Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office deliver a great holiday to local seniors this year through our Santa for Seniors program. From now to Dec. 14, families and individuals can sign up to provide a Christmas gift for senior adults in our community who will spend the holidays alone.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Business: HackBerry Lab at Berry College about to grow again. Plus: $250,000 addition to Rome Liquor. Plus: New homes for Harbin Clinic’s Women’s Center, RACA.

Above: A video look at HackBerry Lab courtesy of Berry College. Berry’s HackBerry Lab growing. Talk about your House of Ideas. Dr. John Grout and his students have had some cool stuff from the existing makeshift lab in recent years. Now they’re about to get some elbow room. A $667,400 permit hsa been issued. Writes Berry’s Chris Kozelle:
ROME, GA
hometownheadlines.com

A decade ago next week, Rome/Northwest Georgia felt the impact of rare December tornadoes. Later today, as recovery efforts continue in Kentucky, Rome commissioners to hear about reacting to future threats here.

As Kentucky and three other states continue to suffer from the savage storms that ripped through late Friday and early Saturday, Rome city commissioners this evening will hear from Floyd County Emergency Management about the updated hazard mitigation plan (5 p.m. caucus). It is a document spanning 274 pages, covering storms, floods, drought and other concerns. Given the devastation from the weekend, Hometown Headlines broke out part of the Floyd report dealing with tornadoes.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Christmas#Car Wash#House#First Eagle#Hometown S Newsletter#Savoy#Dot#Republican#Omicron#Berry College#Ware Mechanical Weather#Warner Robins#Cotton Bowl#Sec#Atlanta Falcons

Comments / 0

Community Policy