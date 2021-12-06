ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bits & Bites: Cheer

nintendojo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBits & Bytes is a weekly column where Editor-in-Chief Robert shares his thoughts about video games and the industry on a lazy Sunday. Light reading for a day of rest, Bits & Bytes is short, to the point, and something to read with a nice drink. We are officially...

www.nintendojo.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Two Bit Hit

This GTA: Vice City walkthrough guide will help you find Cuban clothes and crash the funeral. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. Avery asks you to dress up like a Cuban and crash the funeral of...
VIDEO GAMES
Nicholls Worth

“8-Bit Christmas” Review

It is officially time for Christmas! This time of year comes with tons of great things, but the best part of the Holiday Season is Christmas movies. Although most years are consumed with watching the same five to ten movies that we have been watching for the last decade or longer, this year may be different due to the latest great Christmas movie, “8-Bit Christmas.”
MOVIES
nintendojo.com

The Next Pikmin Bloom And Pokémon Go Community Days Align

If one Nintendo walking app community day is not enough to get you outside walking, how about two? This coming December 18 is the next Pikmin Bloom community day…but it’s also the next Pokémon Go community day! Kill two birds with one stone, grow your Pikmin while also catching shiny Machop, Roselia, Swablu, Gible, Snivy, and Fletchling!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

The Fantasy Adventure Omno Is Coming To Switch

Omno, an atmospheric puzzle adventure game that released earlier this year on other platforms, is coming to Switch later this month! Journey through an ancient world of wonders with varied landscapes while meeting with a plethora of distinct creatures. Omno was funded on Kickstarter and developed solely by Jonas Manke...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Nes#Nintendo Life#Heart And Soul#Toys#Bits Bytes#Power Rangers
nintendojo.com

Spiritfarer Update Will Bring Two New Characters

Spiritfarer was one of our top indie games of last year, yet since its release, the developers at Thunderlotus have updated the game with two new characters. In a recent announcement, the release date for their next, biggest update has been scheduled for December 13! This update will include two new characters, Jackie and Daria, as well as a new island. Sadly, this will be the final free update to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Mario Party Superstars

The 27th Maximus Cup is coming to Tetris 99. The theme this time? Mario Party Superstars! You can see it in action right here in this trailer:. If you’ve never participated in a Maximus Cup, know that in order to unlock the theme for permanent use you must earn 100 event points. Event points are earned by participating in online rounds of Tetris 99. The better you perform, the more points you score. The Mario Party Superstars event begins Thursday, December 9 and concludes on Monday, December 13.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Walmart planning another Switch bundle for this week

If you missed out on this year’s Switch bundle Nintendo made available for Black Friday, you might be interested to hear that Walmart will have another opportunity in just a couple of days. The retailer will be selling a new package to close out the week. Walmart’s Switch bundle includes...
VIDEO GAMES
nerdreactor.com

Bite: Season’s Bleeding Interactive Show Brings Vampire Fun and Holiday Cheers (Review)

We were invited to a holiday party from our host of the evening, Countess Yizidora, the matriarch of a vampire clan. Yes, the family is comprised of vampires, but they are of a friendly variety. (If they’re not drinking our blood, I count that as being kind.) They have adapted to modern times and don’t require our human blood, and this year, Yizidora’s daughter, Sorana, has figured out a way to create vegan blood. That allowed us to join the festivities, mingle with the vampire family, eat, drink, and be merry as we witnessed awkward and entertaining situations. This was all part of Bite: Season’s Bleeding, a comedic interactive vampire dinner experience located in The Count’s Den in Downtown Los Angeles.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IndieWire

Nintendo Switch Deals to Grab for the Holidays: Consoles, Games, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nintendo Switch was already one of the hottest handheld gaming consoles on the market, and now that the holiday season is upon us, you can expect sales to go up. Two of the many features that users seem to love about the Switch are its portability and versatility. With a battery life of up to nine hours, the Switch is designed to go where...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Nintendo Loses German Court Appeal Over eShop Pre-Orders

If you go to any physical store that sells games and put in a pre-order for any upcoming Nintendo title, you can always cancel the order and get a refund. Yet, this was not true for the eShop. Until recently, any pre-orders were essentially early purchases on a game. The game would even download, but you were unable to play it until it’s release date.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Gets Official Movie Poster

Sonic the Hedgehog was a surprise hit, both in terms of its box office success as well as its warmly received plot. Video game movies tend to suck, yet here was one that genuinely good. The sequel was quickly green lit, but outside of occasional snippets of information, not a ton is known about the upcoming sequel. That’s all about to change:
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to install the Halo Infinite Campaign on PC and Xbox

Halo Infinite’s campaign is finally here on PC and Xbox, and fans are diving into the new story. Installing the campaign is relatively straightforward, although it can be confusing in some cases. PC players have a few options for downloading the Halo Infinite campaign. If you have the Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
Cedar Valley Daily Times

Bits, Bats and Bouquets

B-b-b Bouquets to all who helped make the Old Tyme Christmas celebration, the Grinch contest, and the Historical Society Museum open house successes! It takes time, talent and volunteers to carryout such special events. b-b-b Congratulations to Tim Hadley, the new Grinch, and the runners-up, Kay Langel, Marti Rosenstiel, Pastor...
FOOD & DRINKS
Gamespot

Babylon's Fall Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Square Enix and Platinum Games brings an all new 3rd person action game, with players able to control all kinds of wild powers in order to defeat their foes. The goal: To ascend the tower of Babylon and make it fall. Babylon's Fall releases March 3, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Rolling Stone

The Best Stocking Stuffers to Gift This Year, From Pint-Sized Projectors to Rock Band Bobbleheads

Nothing feels quite as exciting as unwrapping a huge gift, but sometimes some of the coolest gifts to give (and receive) are stocking stuffers. From audio gear to cool gadgets (or a side of booze and hot sauce), the real stars of the gifting season might not come in a big package with a bow on top, but rather as a small stocking stuffer that’s just as impressive. If you’re looking for the best stocking stuffers to give to friends and family this year, we have you covered. Stocking Stuffer Buying Guide First, if you’re shopping for a stocking stuffer, you’ll want...
SHOPPING
gamingideology.com

Amazon’s latest Nintendo Switch bundle offers huge savings – but only for a limited time

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. If you’re looking to get someone a Nintendo Switch for Christmas, Amazon UK may have the perfect deal for you. Currently, the leading online retailer sells a Nintendo Switch bundled with popular fitness game Ring Fit Adventure for £309.99. This offers a whopping £60 saving off the regular price of £369.99.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRepublic

Learn to design your own video games in Epic's Unreal Engine for $11

Now you can learn how to create your own indie video games using Epic's Unreal Engine in five courses that cover everything you need to know, including cinematic multiplayer VR games. Unsurprisingly, game developer is on our cool jobs list. If it's on yours, as well, then you will almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Oxford Eagle

Holiday hijinks and a little bit of fun

Small slivers of sunlight greeted me as I opened my eyes on this cool November morning. Thoughts started to form as the remnants of a dream cleared my head. Monday. Write column. Tweak decorations on the tree. Go to lunch with Kathy and Debbie for Kathy’s birthday. My slippered feet...
OXFORD, MS
nintendojo.com

Limited Edition Collab Between BT21 and Among Us

Who would have thought that the K-Pop group BTS and Among Us would have a collaboration? Well, not exactly. The animation BT21, which is part of the “BTS universe” is collaborating with Among Us to create figures, plushies, mugs, hoodies, and more! They’re limited edition and selling fast so be sure to check out the full array at LINE Friends website.
BTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy