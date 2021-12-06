ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Dole, a man of war, power, zingers and denied ambition

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) - Americans are remembering Bob Dole, a man who defied the odds in war, only to fall short of his ultimate goal in politics. Dole died Sunday. He was 98. After paralyzing wounds in World War II, Dole willed himself to...

Upton Remembers Bob Dole

Congressman Fred Upton will pay his respects to the late Bob Dole when Dole’s body lays in state at the Capitol Thursday. Upton tells WSJM News he remembers Dole well as the two worked near each other and would sometimes share flights. Dole reminds Upton of a better time.
Grassley Calls Bob Dole “Close Friend, Former Colleague, War Hero”

(Washington, DC) Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley issued a statement on the death of Bob Dole — calling Dole a “close friend, former colleague, and war hero. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. Grassley says, “Dole was a faithful representative to the people of Kansas and a great civic leader for all Americans. He was also a loyal friend and trusted mentor. He set a standard of leadership through selflessness and mutual respect that all public servants should strive to match.” Dole campaigned in the Iowa Republican Caucuses in 1980, 1988, and 1996, when he won the Republican nomination for president.
Bob Dole, the complicated pride of Kansas

It's shocking that Bob Dole is dead. It seemed like he had always been part of the political firmament, and always would be. Now, it's possible that I think this way because I'm a native Kansan, and Dole was entrenched in the U.S. Senate before I was born. He was never not there. Dole is known to much of the public as a failed presidential candidate, but for many Kansans of a certain age — my age, which is not that old but old enough to have voted in his last Senate race — he was also a beacon of state pride, proof that you could come from a small town and still make it big. (His hometown, Russell, also gave Arlen Specter to the Senate.) That meant something.
In Memoriam: Bob Dole

The George Washington University remembers the life of Bob Dole, a World War II veteran, longtime U.S. senator and former Republican nominee for president of the United States. Mr. Dole died on Sunday at age 98. In February 2021, it was revealed Mr. Dole had Stage 4 lung cancer. Mr....
