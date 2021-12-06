ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Brian Wilson and Chicago announce co-headlining U.S. tour

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson and Chicago have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour for summer 2022. Wilson will be...

940wfaw.com

Remembering The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson

Saturday (December 4th) marks what would've been the 77th birthday of Beach Boys co-founder and drummer Dennis Wilson. For most of his life, Dennis was overshadowed by his older brother Brian, who wrote most of the group's hits, and by his younger brother Carl, who sang lead on songs such as “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations.” As a youngster, Dennis was considered the least musical of the Wilson brothers, but it was his idea for Brian and cousin Mike Love to first write about surfing which resulted in their 1961 debut single “Surfin'.” It was the Wilson's mother Audree who urged the group to include Dennis, who was then forced to play drums because, according to legend, he couldn't play anything else.
MUSIC
Variety

Brian Wilson and Director Brent Wilson Take a ‘Long Promised Road’ Inside a Genius’ Guarded Mind and Music

“He’s a talker” is a phrase that has never been used to describe Brian Wilson, then — in the Beach Boys’ original 1960s heyday — or especially now. So director Brent Wilson might have been taking on one of the more quixotic filmmaking quests of all time when he set out to make a documentary that would consist primarily of pulling thoughts and memories out of one of the great musical geniuses of the past century, whose shyness with interviews and mental health struggles are well known. That such a movie — “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” — not only...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Turnstile announced as co-headliners for 2000trees festival 2022

Turnstile have been announced as the latest headliners for 2000trees festival’s 2022 edition – see the full line-up so far below. From July 7-9 next summer, the Baltimore-based hardcore band will be joined by the likes of IDLES, who were announced as headliners recently, Jimmy Eat World, Dinosaur Pile-Up and PUP. Turnstile will be co-headlining Friday night at the festival with Thrice, who were set to appear at the 2020 event that was initially postponed to 2021.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Toto reveal February & March U.S. headline tour

LA rock vets Toto have announced their return to the road for February and March 2022. The gang will embark on their ‘Dogz of Oz World Tour’ starting Feb. 25th in Las Vegas, NV. See the initial routing schedule below, additional appearances will be announced soon. Also and starting on...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Tracy Lawrence, Clay Walker announce nine city joint co-headlining tour

Two country music icons share one band on one stage. Two of country music’s most iconic performers, Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker, have announced they will be hitting the road together for a special nine date tour kicking off on March 3rd at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, NC. The two 90’s country legends will share a stage and band – performing alongside each other as they revisit some of their timeless hits that fans know and love as well as their latest releases.
CHARLOTTE, NC
klbjfm.com

Eddie Vedder announces 2022 ‘Earthling’ Tour

Eddie Vedder and bandmates the Earthlings will hit the U.S. for concert dates beginning February 2022. The shows kick off on February 3 in New York and wrap up on February 22 in Vedder’s hometown of Seattle. Special guest Glen Hansard will open the shows. The Earthlings are comprised of...
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

REO Speedwagon and Styx Announce Co-Headlining 2022 Tour, with Special Guests Loverboy

Get ready to sing along with the classics next summer, when REO Speedwagon and Styx hit the road for a co-headlining tour with special guests Loverboy. Dubbed the “Live & Unzoomed” tour, it will bring together the two powerhouse classic rock headliners for the first time since they toured together four years ago.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Jimmie Allen Announces First Headlining Tour, Kicks Off In Los Angeles

Jimmie Allen has announced his forthcoming “Down Home Tour.” The trek will kick off on February 3, 2022 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles and marks Allen’s first headline tour. Jimmie said in a press release, “I’m looking forward to the Down Home Tour, my first-ever headlining tour. I wanted...
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Alice Cooper announces Spring 2022 North American tour

After wrapping his fall 2021 tour promoting his latest album “Detroit Stories”, Alice Cooper announced a run of January/February 2022 dates ahead of a headline appearance on the Monsters Of Rock cruise, which takes place February 9 through 14. Cooper has now confirmed a leg of new spring...
MUSIC
klbjfm.com

Tame Impala releases new single, announces 2022 North American Tour dates

Tame Impala has announced 2022 tour dates, and also shared a new song, ‘No Choice,’ which is featured on the previously announced ‘The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set’ due out on February 18, 2022. The box set is available for pre-order here. The deluxe release features another new track, ‘The Boat I Row’, and the 2019 single ‘Patience’.
ROCK MUSIC
thefocus.news

Motionless In White tour 2022: Tickets, prices and co-headliners explored

Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills are coming together for a 2022 “Trinity of Terror” tour. Read on to find out who is co-headlining the tour and how to get your hands on tickets, including some price reveals. Motionless In White shared the news to fans...
MUSIC
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

George Strait Dedicates “I Cross My Heart” Performance To His Wife On Their 50th Wedding Anniversary

The pride and joy of Pearsall, Texas, and the King of Country Music… the great George Strait just celebrated 50 years with his wife Norma. All the way back in 1971, well before his career as a country music superstar got started, George Strait ran off to Mexico with the love of his life. And on December 4th, 1971, George and Norma eloped, before they both shipped off to Hawaii where George was stationed in the United States Army.
PEARSALL, TX
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” Creedence Clearwater Revival

Before we begin, let’s just take a moment to pay respect to John Fogerty’s voice. It sounds like sunshine through a rusted pipe. Okay, now that we have that behind us, let’s check out one of Fogerty’s most memorable tunes, “Lookin’ Out My Back Door,” which he wrote with his influential California-’born rock band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and released on the group’s 1970 LP, Cosmo’s Factory.
MUSIC

