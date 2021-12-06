ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Russia says Argentina approves Sputnik Light as standalone and booster vaccine

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Argentina has approved Russia’s one-dose Sputnik Light as a standalone vaccine and a booster shot, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said...

AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia's 'malign behavior'

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized nations gathered beside the River Mersey in Liverpool England, for a meeting Saturday that host country Britain called “a show of unity against global aggressors.”The U.K. is seeking elusive unity from the wealthy nations’ club in response to tensions with China and Iran, and what it says is “malign behavior” by Russia towards Ukraine As a Salvation Army band played Christmas carols, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss greeted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts with fist bumps in the rotunda of the modernist Museum of Liverpool...
EUROPE
The Independent

At G7, UK warns Russia of 'severe' cost of Ukraine incursion

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sunday that “the world’s largest economies are united” in warning Russia that an invasion of Ukraine would have “massive” — though largely undisclosed — consequences.Russia’s military buildup near the Ukrainian border has dominated talks among foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in the English city of Liverpool The U.S. and its NATO and G-7 allies worry that the movement of Russian troops and weapons to the border region could be precursor to an invasion, and have vowed to inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.Moscow denies having...
POLITICS
wsau.com

Vietnam to produce more Sputnik V vaccine in deal with Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia and Vietnam have agreed to expand production of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, which markets the vaccine internationally, said on Wednesday. The deal between Russia and Vietnam’s state-owned VABIOTECH and Vietnamese investment company Sovico Group, was signed during Vietnamese...
PHARMACEUTICALS
milwaukeesun.com

Putin says those vaccinated with Sputnik V should not be deprived of right to travel

Moscow [Russia], December 6 (ANI/Sputnik): People vaccinated with Russia's coronavirus vaccines Sputnik V should not be deprived of the right to travel around the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday. "We have to make sure that the people who are vaccinated with Sputnik V, just like those vaccinated...
TRAVEL
dallassun.com

Saudi Arabia Approves Entry of Tourists Jabbed with Sputnik

MOSCOW - Saudi Arabia has granted approval for people vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik jab to enter the country in a move that will enable Muslims to take part in religious pilgrimages, the vaccine's developers said Sunday. 'The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has granted approval for entry of individuals vaccinated with...
WORLD
go955.com

Russian bans for tech giants is last resort, Interfax reports

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Moscow is ready for dialogue with foreign technology companies over possible bans for those that do not have official representation in Russia by the end of the year, Interfax reported on Monday, citing the state communications regulator. The report said companies would be blocked only as a...
BUSINESS
go955.com

Putin says Russia will continue U.S. dialogue, send proposals in a week

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would send proposals to Washington within a week to follow up his talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on Ukraine a day earlier. Putin told reporters the talks had been open and constructive and the main thing...
POLITICS
go955.com

UK considering all options if Russia invades Ukraine – Foreign minister

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – Britain is considering all options on how to respond if Russia invades Ukraine, foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday, highlighting that it has used economic sanctions in the past to send diplomatic messages to Moscow. “When the UK has wanted to send clear messages...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK warns over reliance on Russian gas as G7 ministers meet

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat welcomed Group of Seven foreign ministers to Liverpool on Saturday with a warning that “free democratic nations” must wean themselves off Russian gas and Russian money to preserve their independence. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hosting U.S....
ECONOMY
go955.com

Russia sending snipers and tanks to try to provoke Ukraine in Donbass, Kyiv says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of deploying tanks and additional sniper teams to the frontline of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, ready to inflict casualties on Ukrainian soldiers and try to provoke return fire. Ukraine’s defence ministry issued the statement hours before U.S. President Joe Biden and...
MILITARY

