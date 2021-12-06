ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A prescient play about race in America has its long-overdue Broadway premiere

By Jeff Lunden
 7 days ago
Trouble in Mind, a 1955 play by Alice Childress, looks at a company of mostly Black actors putting on an anti-lynching play by white creators. It was supposed to transfer to Broadway. But in a case of life imitating art, white producers insisted that the Black playwright provide a more upbeat...

