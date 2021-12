While homeownership is important to many Americans, they are no longer confined to their previously held beliefs about where home can or has to be. Thanks to the “Great Resignation,” the movement of people leaving the workforce during the pandemic, many Americans don’t feel tethered to just one place anymore. In fact, 41% of employed Americans would be willing to take a pay cut or accept a new job with a lower salary in order to move to a more affordable location, according to the latest survey from Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC.

