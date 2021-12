The stock price of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) fell by 17.58% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ: SESN) – a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer – fell by 17.58% today. Investors responded negatively to Sesen Bio announcing its anticipated regulatory path forward for Vicineum for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) following its Clinical Type A meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which occurred on December 8, 2021 (Clinical Type A Meeting). The FDA rejected Vicineum in August as Sesen Bio was accused of committing violations in the clinical testing of Vicineum and investors were likely hoping for a better outcome in terms of an update from the company.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO