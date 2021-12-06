Nobel Prizes awarded in pandemic-curtailed local ceremonies

Philippine government lawyers have opposed Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa going to Oslo next month to collect her award in person, describing the journalist in court documents as "a flight risk". Ressa, co-founder of news website Rappler, and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov were awarded the prize in October for their efforts to "safeguard freedom of expression". The former CNN correspondent, who is on bail pending an appeal against a conviction last year in a cyber libel case, has applied for court approval to travel to Norway for the December 10 ceremony. But the solicitor general has filed an objection to the Court of Appeals arguing that Ressa's right to travel was "not absolute" and she had not shown a "compelling reason" for going to Oslo, according to a copy of the document seen by AFP on Thursday.

