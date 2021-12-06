Cavs fall to Utah Jazz 109-108, halt win streak at four games

What a weekend for Utah Jazz basketball. The Utah Jazz played an unreal game against the Boston Celtics on Friday and then matched it with an equally amazing game on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube. The question going into this stretch is the Jazz offense as good as the numbers say and so far that answer is yes. The Celtics game showed how the Jazz can win even when a team exploits some of the Jazz issues, where the Jazz v. Cleveland were able to dictate the game and play it how they wanted. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO