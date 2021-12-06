ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs fall to Utah Jazz 109-108, halt win streak at four games

By WKSU
wksu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers are having a resurgent season. Off to a 13-10 start and a four-game win streak heading into Sunday, they welcomed in the 15-7 Utah Jazz. The Cavs were looking to extend their win streak to five games — their first streak that substantial since LeBron James' last year...

www.wksu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Mitchell scores 35, Jazz hold off Cavaliers 109-108

CLEVELAND (AP) — Once the shot left Darius Garland's hands, the Utah Jazz couldn't do anything but hope it didn't drop. Sometimes, defense comes down to a simple wish. Garland missed a potential game-winner with 2.9 seconds left as the Jazz, who got 35 points from Donovan Mitchell, survived Cleveland's late surge for their fourth straight win, 109-108 over the Cavaliers on Sunday.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Suns extend winning streak to 17 games with stirring victory over Warriors

Phoenix came away with a 104-96 victory Tuesday night at Footprint Center in the most anticipated game of the NBA season's first quarter, closing it out like a team with a 17-game winning streak. The Suns (18-3) matched the franchise's best-ever winning run (set in 2006-07) to tie the Warriors (18-3) atop the NBA standings on a night where the teams played as though they knew they'd see each other again in a seven-game series this summer.
NBA
Daily Republic

Warriors’ home winning streak falls victim to ‘trap game’ vs. Spurs

SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr made a point to note the circumstances to his players during their walk-through before facing the Spurs: it had all the makings of a trap game. His words proved prescient only hours later, as the Golden State Warriors lost, 112-107, struggling to show the same fight they did to get revenge against Phoenix a night earlier. The loss snapped an 11-game home winning streak.
NBA
Washington Times

Cavs extend winning streak to 4 with 116-101 rout of Wizards

WASHINGTON — Darius Garland had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers went on a 19-0 run spanning part of each half in a 116-101 rout of the Washington Wizards on Friday night. Cleveland won its fourth straight game, and this streak has been pretty emphatic....
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Bill Walton
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Cedi Osman
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Mychal Thompson
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Chris Webber
Person
Donovan Mitchell
FanSided

Predicting the outcome of every Utah Jazz game in December

At 14-7, the Utah Jazz are enjoying a solid 2021-22 season so far, but a dominant December should be at the top of every Jazzman’s Christmas list. After all, this team still holds the potential to upgrade from solid to dominant. Luckily, the Jazz’s upcoming December slate is reasonably forgiving....
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry, Warriors halt Suns' 18-game win streak

2021-12-04 07:40:28 GMT+00:00 - The Golden State Warriors ended the Phoenix Suns' 18-game winning streak and reclaimed the top spot in the Western Conference on Friday night, riding a long-range barrage led by Stephen Curry to a 118-96 victory in San Francisco. Curry finished with a game-high-tying 23 points, a...
NBA
slcdunk.com

Utah Jazz vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Game Thread

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Utah Jazz come into this one ready to continue win streaks. The Jazz will be without Hassan Whiteside and so it will be interesting to see who fills that backup center role as Udoka Azubuike is out with a bad leg injury. Utah has a...
NBA
Fear The Sword

Final Score: Utah Jazz have Cleveland Cavaliers playing the blues in 109-108 loss

After several games on the road, the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) returned to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday to take on the Utah Jazz (16-7). Heading into this matchup, the Cavs were wanted by the law for indecent exposure due to streaking, winning their last four. Well, the Jazz are the cops as they brought Cleveland’s streak to an end, defeating the Cavs 109-108.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Eastern Conference Rookie
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers can’t complete comeback in 109-108 loss to Utah Jazz

CLEVELAND, Ohio —The Cavaliers had their opportunity to knock off the Utah Jazz in the final seconds Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Darius Garland had 31 points and the ball in his hands deep beyond the arc. But he missed a 28-footer with fewer than 3 seconds left, and the Cavaliers couldn’t corral the rebound to get another shot up. The result was a 109-108 loss for the Cavaliers, which snapped a four-game losing streak.
NBA
sunny95.com

Jazz 109, Cavs 108

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points, Rudy Gobert had 20 rebounds and five blocks and the Utah Jazz beat the Cavaliers 109-108. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points and Rudy Gay had 15 for Utah, which made 20 3-pointers and gave away a 15-point lead in the fourth. The...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
lockedonjazz.net

Two Thrilling Utah Jazz wins

What a weekend for Utah Jazz basketball. The Utah Jazz played an unreal game against the Boston Celtics on Friday and then matched it with an equally amazing game on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube. The question going into this stretch is the Jazz offense as good as the numbers say and so far that answer is yes. The Celtics game showed how the Jazz can win even when a team exploits some of the Jazz issues, where the Jazz v. Cleveland were able to dictate the game and play it how they wanted. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
Journal Review

Chargers winning streak halted by Bruins

NM 8 5 5 0 — 18 Tri-West (6-3, 5-0 SAC) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Isabelle Saylor 7-13 0-0 16, Adrie Thompson 5-5 0-0 11, Becca .VanSlyke 4-5 0-0 8, Izzy Cotteleer 4-5 0-0 8, Lauren Bear 2-2 0-0 4, Zoie Bruner 0-2 0-0 0, Regan Canada 1-2 0-0 0, McKenzie Walters 0-1 0-0 0, Ava Sullivan 2-6 0-0 4, Kenna Kirby 5-11 0-0 12; Totals 30-52 0-0 66.
BASKETBALL
Dayton Daily News

Dayton makes rapid progress during four-game winning streak

Flyers showing improvement in 3-point shooting, defense, etc., entering game against Northern Illinois. Freshman forward DaRon Holmes II summed up the feelings of the Dayton Flyers and the Flyer Faithful on Wednesday. “It’s great seeing the progress our team is making as time goes by!” Holmes wrote on Twitter before...
DAYTON, OH
numberfire.com

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (knee) available on Wednesday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dedmon has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Cleveland on Wednesday. With Bam Adebayo (thumb) ruled out, our models expect Dedmon to play 27.1 minutes against the Cavaliers. Dedmon's Wednesday projection...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets make NBA history for consecutive wins after long losing streak

It’s well known that young NBA teams tend to run hot and cold, but the 2021-22 Houston Rockets have taken that to an extreme. Wednesday’s come-from-behind victory at Oklahoma City — even with big names like Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., and Jalen Green lost due to injury — was their fourth consecutive win. That streak began immediately after Houston (5-16) had lost 15 games in a row.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Jazz look to continue their win streak against the Sixers

The Utah Jazz are rolling. After a rocky stretch earlier this year, they appear to have hit their stride. Donovan Mitchell recently won Western Conference Player of the Week and has continued his dominant play. In his last five games, Mitchell is averaging 31.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He’s doing that on a split of 57/43/94. Absolutely MPV-like numbers. Mitchell is making a strong case for All-NBA and deserves much more attention than he’s getting. A win against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers would do a lot for his cause.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy