ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former Senator David Perdue expected to run for governor

fox5atlanta.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Brian Kemp will soon be running against political...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perdue
Person
Brian Kemp
The Independent

Trump-backed ex-senator David Perdue set to challenge fellow Republican Brian Kemp for Georgia governor, report says

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp could be the latest Republican to face a primary challenge backed by none other than former President Donald Trump, according to a new report.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Sunday that David Perdue, the Republican senator defeated by Senator Jon Ossoff in a special election earlier this year, is back to re-enter the national spotlight with plans to challenge Mr Kemp for the GOP nomination in the 2022 governor’s race.Challenging a sitting governor within one’s own party is an unusual move; to do so with the potential backing of Mr Trump (as the Journal-Constitution reports Mr...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Gov
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton CEO responds to Perdue lawsuit

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts responds to a lawsuit filed on Friday that claims that if not for voting irregularities, former Sen. David Perdue would still be in office. Perdue announced his run for governor earlier this week that later earned him the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Washington Post

David Perdue confesses he would have aided a coup. He’s not the only one.

David Perdue, the former U.S. senator from Georgia and now a candidate for governor, made a stunning confession on Wednesday: Despite there being no evidence of election fraud and multiple audits that showed President Biden won the state, he would have refused to certify Georgia’s 2020 results. Opinions to...
POLITICS
saportareport.com

Buckhead cityhood becomes governor race issue as Abrams and Perdue take sides

A map of the proposed Buckhead City as shown on the website of the Buckhead City Committee, an advocacy group. Buckhead cityhood this week became an issue in the Georgia governor race as two main contenders took opposing stances. Democrat Stacey Abrams opposes cityhood, a campaign spokesperson tells SaportaReport. Meanwhile,...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Business Insider

Mark Meadows said he was 'surprised' he didn't crack his phone's screen when he angrily dialed a Fox News editor on election night after the network projected Biden would win Arizona: book

Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
ARIZONA STATE
Telegraph

Donald Trump’s Florida roadshow greeted with rows of empty seats

Donald Trump’s much-hyped roadshow with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has failed to generate the huge crowds promised, in a sign that may indicate his influence is starting to wane. The former president has made much of his crowd-pulling appeal, ridiculing the far smaller attendances at events...
POTUS
KTVZ

Klobuchar says Senate Democrats will do ‘everything to get’ Build Back Better passed by Christmas

Democrats are going to do “everything to get” President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act done by Christmas, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday. “We have to get this done, Jake. And Senator (Joe) Manchin is still at the negotiating table,” Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” referring to a moderate member of her party who has voiced some reservations on the proposal.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy