Former Senator David Perdue expected to run for governor

Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp could be the latest Republican to face a primary challenge backed by none other than former President Donald Trump, according to a new report.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Sunday that David Perdue, the Republican senator defeated by Senator Jon Ossoff in a special election earlier this year, is back to re-enter the national spotlight with plans to challenge Mr Kemp for the GOP nomination in the 2022 governor’s race.Challenging a sitting governor within one’s own party is an unusual move; to do so with the potential backing of Mr Trump (as the Journal-Constitution reports Mr...

