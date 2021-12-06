Former Senator David Perdue expected to run for governor

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp pushed back Thursday against a statement attributed to his GOP challenger, former-Sen. David Perdue, in which Perdue said he would not have certified the November 2020 election had he been governor at the time. “He might want to read the law,” Kemp said. “He...
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp took a jab at former Sen. David Perdue on Thursday, saying his his campaign to mount a primary challenge to Kemp is about trying to "regain power again after losing a race to a 33-year-old." The governor was referencing Perdue's loss of his Senate...
Former US Sen. David Perdue officially announced his run for governor of Georgia on Monday, launching a primary challenge to sitting Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in a state that has been trending away from the GOP for years. "I'm running for governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor...
Georgia’s Governor Brian Kemp could be the latest Republican to face a primary challenge backed by none other than former President Donald Trump, according to a new report.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Sunday that David Perdue, the Republican senator defeated by Senator Jon Ossoff in a special election earlier this year, is back to re-enter the national spotlight with plans to challenge Mr Kemp for the GOP nomination in the 2022 governor’s race.Challenging a sitting governor within one’s own party is an unusual move; to do so with the potential backing of Mr Trump (as the Journal-Constitution reports Mr...
A Republican civil war is brewing in the Georgia race for governor. News spread Sunday that former Sen. David Perdue could be jumping in the race for Georgia governor. Perdue is expected to announce on Monday.
Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts responds to a lawsuit filed on Friday that claims that if not for voting irregularities, former Sen. David Perdue would still be in office. Perdue announced his run for governor earlier this week that later earned him the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
David Perdue, the former U.S. senator from Georgia and now a candidate for governor, made a stunning confession on Wednesday: Despite there being no evidence of election fraud and multiple audits that showed President Biden won the state, he would have refused to certify Georgia’s 2020 results. Opinions to...
A map of the proposed Buckhead City as shown on the website of the Buckhead City Committee, an advocacy group. Buckhead cityhood this week became an issue in the Georgia governor race as two main contenders took opposing stances. Democrat Stacey Abrams opposes cityhood, a campaign spokesperson tells SaportaReport. Meanwhile,...
Mark Meadows said it was "infuriating" when Fox News called Arizona for Biden on election night. Meadows quickly called Fox News editor Bill Sammon, forcefully tapping the numbers on his phone. "I'm surprised I didn't crack the screen of my iPhone," the former Trump aide wrote in his new book.
Donald Trump’s much-hyped roadshow with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly has failed to generate the huge crowds promised, in a sign that may indicate his influence is starting to wane. The former president has made much of his crowd-pulling appeal, ridiculing the far smaller attendances at events...
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. President Joe Biden, through his press secretary Jen Psaki this week said that if a bi-partisan measure to block his private workplace vaccine mandate reaches his desk after passage in the Senate and Congress, he will veto it. Psaki said the President will overrule both...
Democrats are going to do “everything to get” President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act done by Christmas, Sen. Amy Klobuchar said Sunday. “We have to get this done, Jake. And Senator (Joe) Manchin is still at the negotiating table,” Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” referring to a moderate member of her party who has voiced some reservations on the proposal.
