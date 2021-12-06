Hitting the mall this holiday season? Here’s how you can stay safe

(WKBN) – This time of year, more people are out shopping than usual and many of us don’t pay attention to our surroundings.

Police say there’s more property crime during the holiday season.

They also say shoppers need to pay attention to what’s going on around them.

Police say to plan ahead and limit valuables that you carry.

If you’re going to the mall or a shopping center, they say to park in a well-lit space close to the entrance.

John DiPietro from the Ohio Crime Prevention Association said a lot of the times people will be looking for valuable items left inside vehicles, too.

“Especially the high end packages and electronics. Those are those big ones now, also,” DiPietro said. “So take your time to hide those, put them in the trunk, maybe put a blanket over them or a coat or what have you.”

Many people are doing online shopping, so you’ll need to take some steps to protect those purchases, too.

Some people wait for the opportunity to grab packages off their porch.

Police say to have packages delivered to work or a friend that’s going to be home all day.

“Understand the best way to deal with an active aggressor that is trying to take something from you. Take it, just go. Items can be replaced. It’s your life that cannot be,” said DiPietro.

If you find yourself in a situation where someone is trying to rob you, it’s important you don’t get yourself in harms way and let them what they’re trying to take.

DiPietro says if you feel like you’re being followed, it’s best to call 911 or drive to your local police department.

