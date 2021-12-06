ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, OH

Hitting the mall this holiday season? Here’s how you can stay safe

By Brooke Meenachan
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XqhpH_0dF7QGxJ00

(WKBN) – This time of year, more people are out shopping than usual and many of us don’t pay attention to our surroundings.

Police say there’s more property crime during the holiday season.

Detectives ID present-stealing grinch in Southington

They also say shoppers need to pay attention to what’s going on around them.

Police say to plan ahead and limit valuables that you carry.

If you’re going to the mall or a shopping center, they say to park in a well-lit space close to the entrance.

John DiPietro from the Ohio Crime Prevention Association said a lot of the times people will be looking for valuable items left inside vehicles, too.

“Especially the high end packages and electronics. Those are those big ones now, also,” DiPietro said. “So take your time to hide those, put them in the trunk, maybe put a blanket over them or a coat or what have you.”

Many people are doing online shopping, so you’ll need to take some steps to protect those purchases, too.

Some people wait for the opportunity to grab packages off their porch.

Police say to have packages delivered to work or a friend that’s going to be home all day.

“Understand the best way to deal with an active aggressor that is trying to take something from you. Take it, just go. Items can be replaced. It’s your life that cannot be,” said DiPietro.

If you find yourself in a situation where someone is trying to rob you, it’s important you don’t get yourself in harms way and let them what they’re trying to take.

DiPietro says if you feel like you’re being followed, it’s best to call 911 or drive to your local police department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Chris Wallace announces he is leaving Fox News

Longtime "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace announced on Sunday that he is leaving the network, saying he wants to pursue opportunities "beyond politics" and later confirming reports that he is joining CNN's new streaming service. "After 18 years — this is my final 'Fox News Sunday.' It is the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Shooting at vigil outside Houston kills at least one, wounds over a dozen

Baytown, Texas — One person was killed and at least 13 others were wounded Sunday evening in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston. It wasn't clear who the event was honoring, according to CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southington, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS News

Anne Rice, acclaimed author of "Interview with the Vampire," dies at 80

Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. "As...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Police
CBS News

Texas abortion law's enforcement mechanism not valid, judge rules

A Texas judge said Thursday the enforcement mechanism behind the nation's strictest abortion law — which rewards lawsuits against violators by awarding judgments of $10,000 — is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of...
TEXAS STATE
WKBN

WKBN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy