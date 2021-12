BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — 14 jurors selected, 12 panelists and 2 alternates. The final juror seated for the trial of Kim Potter was juror 58, a father of a young toddler who lives in Eden Prairie. The juror told the courtroom that his daughter’s godfather is a St. Paul police officer, but said that relationship won’t impact his ability to be a fair and partial juror in this case. The juror was passed by the defense and state, making him the 14th panelist for the trial.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO