ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Deal to make Scholz German chancellor clears final hurdle

By GEIR MOULSON, FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — A three-party deal to form a new German coalition government under center-left...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New German Chancellor holds talks in Paris, Brussels

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday held his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as both nations are making efforts towards the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine The leaders spoke in a joint news conference in Paris, during Scholz's first visit abroad after his coalition government was sworn in earlier in the week. The German Chancellor is then heading to Brussels to meet with European Union and NATO officials. The talks come as U.S. President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Germany’s Scholz calls on party to back ruling coalition

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called on members of his Social Democratic party (SPD) to back the country’s new ruling coalition, adding promises made during the election campaign now had to translate into concrete action. Speaking at a virtual convention of the SPD at...
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
AFP

No green light for Nord Stream pipeline if any Ukraine escalation: Germany

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "In the event of further escalation this gas pipeline could not come into service," Baerbock told German television station ZDF, clarifying earlier threats made by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Baerbock was speaking after the weekend G7 meeting on tensions with Russia, and ahead of a sit-down with her European partners on Monday. Scholz had earlier said during a visit to Poland that: "It would be a serious mistake to believe that violating the borders of a European country would remain without consequences."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Macron hails Scholz as Europe's new power couple meets

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a "convergence of views" with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday as the German leader met his key EU and NATO allies. Addressing Scholz as "dear Olaf" and using the informal "tu" pronoun in French, Macron said he had seen "a convergence of views, a desire to have our countries work together, and a firm and determined belief in Europe... which we will need in the months and years ahead".
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Coalition Government#Scholz German#Ap#Digital Subscription
The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
POLITICS
knoxvilletimes.com

Nord Stream 2 cannot be certified Berlin

Germany's new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, has said the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia can?t be launched yet because it doesn?t meet EU energy requirements and there remain 'safety? concerns. Baerbock, a Green politician who assumed her role in the Foreign Ministry this week, discussed the fate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Christian Lindner, car lover at wheel of Europe's top economy

Germany's new finance minister Christian Lindner is known for a firm hand at the wheel of his pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), which he has steered back into power after years in the wilderness. The fast-talking 42-year-old grabbed the keys to the job he has been chasing for years at a crucial moment for the German economy.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
The Independent

Brexit talks to be stepped up before Christmas, as Frost claims UK won’t budge on European court

The UK and the EU will step up their efforts to resolve their post-Brexit row over the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas after negotiators failed to reach agreement once again.After another week in the laboured talks on solving the issues thrown up by the deal signed by Boris Johnson, Brexit minister Lord Frost said he and EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic had still not reached agreement.The UK chief negotiator said “intensive talks” would continue next week, and he and Mr Sefcovic will double how often they meet “in the hope of making worthwhile progress towards agreed solutions before Christmas”.Reports suggested that...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Hungary's media, health experts seek more COVID-19 data

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — As coronavirus infections and deaths soar in Hungary, the country's journalists and public health professionals are demanding more detailed data on the outbreak from the government, with some experts saying that greater transparency might boost lagging vaccination rates. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Poland reiterates Nord Stream 2 opposition to German foreign minister

WARSAW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Poland's foreign minister on Friday reiterated Poland's opposition to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and its expectations for reparations for World War Two, as Germany's new head of diplomacy visited Warsaw for the first time. "Poland ... consistently pointed to the harmfulness of this...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy