The U.K. Presses Ahead With Omicron Christmas

By Therese Raphael
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of this year, the U.K. government set out a “route back to normality” based around vaccines, treatments and testing. Omicron is the first “variant of concern” to appear after we have relatively high levels of vaccination, a range of Covid-19 treatments and accessible rapid antigen tests. We’re about...

