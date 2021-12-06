ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

S.Africa's MTN seeks mandatory vaccination for employees from Jan

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nM6go_0dF7OeaX00
The logo of MTN is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Africa's biggest telecoms service provider MTN Group (MTNJ.J) said on Monday that it would be enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees from January, the latest company in South Africa to issue a vaccine mandate.

Many South African companies have opted for mandatory vaccination in order to ensure a safe workplace environment, but that has also opened them up to potential legal challenges.

MTN's move follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement last month that the government was considering making COVID-19 shots compulsory for citizens to access certain places and activities. read more

Business lobby groups have supported the move though one of them, Business Unity South Africa, said without specifying that it was expecting legal challenges and was seeking a legal opinion to help companies enforce the vaccine mandates.

South Africa's biggest trade union COSATU last month said that its position regarding compulsory vaccination has "evolved" and it now supports such mandates as a means of curbing the pandemic.

South Africa is experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections driven by the new variant Omicron first detected in the country.

This has prompted a widespread need of vaccination in the country and the continent where the pace of inoculation has been one of the slowest in the world.

"MTN Group's new vaccine policy is a measure to meet MTN's legal obligations in regard to providing a safe workplace," MTN said in a statement.

"It (vaccine mandate) also recognises the right of employees to apply to be exempted from the policy and/or refuse vaccination on certain clearly defined grounds," it said, adding that staff who do not have a valid reason for not getting vaccinated will be laid off.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

S.Africa’s Aspen signs non-binding agreement with J&J for COVID vaccine license

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s Aspen Pharmacare on Tuesday signed a non-binding agreement with subsidiary firms of U.S. company Johnson & Johnson as part of its negotiations for a licensing deal to package, market and sell the latter’s COVID-19 vaccine in Africa, it said in a statement. Aspen currently packages...
HEALTH
investing.com

Germany’s Incoming Chancellor Calls for Mandatory Vaccinations

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s incoming chancellor threw his support behind mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations as European leaders take a tougher line in a bid to check a brutal surge in infections. During a video conference on Tuesday, Olaf Scholz told outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers that he would support a...
SOCCER
US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz Supports Mandatory Vaccines by End Feb - Sources

BERLIN (Reuters) - Olaf Scholz, who is set to take over as German chancellor next week, supports making vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory and backs barring the unvaccinated from non-essential stores, sources said on Tuesday. Scholz and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel were meeting regional leaders on Tuesday to discuss how to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Deadline

Germany To Ban Unvaccinated People From Cinemas & Bars; Vaccines Could Become Mandatory In February

Germany is set to introduce Covid measures that will include unvaccinated being barred from various culture and leisure venues. The expected move comes as the country is seeing a heavy fourth wave of the pandemic, with more than 70,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours. Restrictions will see only people who have been vaccinated, or those who can evidence a recent recovery from the virus, able to go into restaurants, pubs, cinemas, gyms, cultural events and non-essential shops. The protocols are already in place in several German regions with the highest cases. The tightening of restrictions puts more pressure on large-scale cultural...
PUBLIC HEALTH
whbl.com

S.Africa’s health body sees threefold higher risk of reinfection from Omicron

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus poses a threefold higher risk of reinfection than the currently dominant Delta variant and the Beta strain, a group of South African health bodies said on Thursday. The South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis along with National Institute...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

MTN Says All of Its Staff Must Vaccinate After January 2022

MTN (JO: MTNJ ), Africa’s largest telecom group, says that it will impose a mandatory vaccination policy for all its staff from January 2022, with the group saying via statement: “As part of our commitment to protect the health and safety of our people and workplaces, as well as contribute towards the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations across our markets, MTN Group will be implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for staff from January 2022.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtn Group#Vaccinations#South African#Omicron
Reuters

UK PM Johnson tries to reassure South Africa over travel ban

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that he would work to reopen international travel after Britain stopped flights from South Africa due to the spread of a new coronavirus variant. South Africa has said that the travel ban is unjustified,...
TRAVEL
WRAL

61 arrivals from South Africa test positive for COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation on Saturday as the world anxiously sought to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant. Further tests are now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

S.Africa okays COVID vaccine boosters for adults

South Africa on Wednesday approved Pfizer's coronavirus booster shots for over-18s, as the Omicron variant dominates rising new infections. The South African Health Products Authority said in a statement that it was authorising a third vaccine dose "in individuals aged 18 years and older, to be administered at least six months after the second dose".
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Singapore reports first locally transmitted Omicron case

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Singapore has detected its first locally transmitted case of the COVID-19 variant Omicron in a member of staff at the city state’s airport, authorities said late on Thursday, warning that more Omicron cases are likely to be detected. The 24-year-old Singaporean woman, who works...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron travel bans strike South Africa's safari business

Recent travel bans imposed on South Africa and neighboring countries in response to the discovery of the omicron variant in southern Africa have hammered the country's safari business, already hard hit by the pandemic.South Africa's tourism industry suffered a more than 70% drop in foreign tourists in 2020, with COVID-19 blamed for the drop from about 15 million visitors in 2019 to less than 5 million in 2020. Tourism employs about 4.7% of South Africa's workforce.Britain the largest source of tourists to South Africa, lifted its “red list” travel restrictions on South Africa in October and safari...
TRAVEL
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy