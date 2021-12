One of my 9th graders’ parents emailed all the other parents in the class to complain about my class and the next novel we’re reading. I shouldn’t be surprised, but I am. Note, the parents didn’t say anything to me. So now several are riled up. And I need to figure out how to handle this. I do get their perspective. The book is intense and deals with a lot of heavy issues. I also stand by my choice to do it—to increase awareness and to put resources in the hands of kids. I also think that good literature can and should make you feel uncomfortable at times. What should I do? I don’t know if my principal knows yet. Do I keep the book and offer an alternative? How does that work practically? —Blindsided and Bummed.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 6 DAYS AGO